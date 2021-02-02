News18 Logo

buzz

English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
News18» News»Buzz»Women Who Develop Diabetes During Pregnancy are at Greater Risk of Developing Heart Disease
Representative image.

A twenty-five year long study was done on women. They discovered that women with a history of gestational diabetes are at a significantly greater risk of heart artery calcification, even if they maintain normal blood sugar levels after pregnancy.

Expecting mothers, take note. A new study indicates that diabetes during pregnancy may increase the risk of heart disease. The study suggests that women with a history of diabetes during pregnancy (gestational diabetes) are twice as likely by mid-life to develop calcium in heart arteries a strong predictor of heart disease even if healthy blood sugar levels were attained many years after pregnancy.

"We were surprised to discover that women with a history of gestational diabetes are at a significantly greater risk of heart artery calcification, even if they maintain normal blood sugar levels after pregnancy," said co-author Erica P. Gunderson from Kaiser Permanente in California, US.

For the study, published in Circulation: Journal of the American Heart Association, the team enrolled approximately 1,100 women without Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes who subsequently gave birth at least once during the 25-year study period, which ended in 2011. Blood tests were performed from before to after pregnancies at five-year intervals to determine if women had normal blood sugar levels, intermediate elevations in blood sugar levels (pre-diabetes) or they had developed overt Type 2 diabetes.

Heart scans were performed to measure coronary artery calcium, a strong predictor for heart disease, at exams 15, 20 and 25 years after the baseline, the first exam of the study. At the 25-year follow-up, the participants' median age was 48 years, and 12 per cent of the women in the study had a pregnancy complicated by gestational diabetes.

The prospective analysis found that women with a history of gestational diabetes had a two-fold higher risk of coronary artery calcification whether they had healthy blood sugar levels, pre-diabetes or Type 2 diabetes. Women with previous gestational diabetes, 36 per cent developed pre-diabetes and 26 per cent developed Type 2 diabetes, compared to 35 per cent and 9 per cent of women with no history of gestational diabetes, the researchers said.


