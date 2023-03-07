On March 8, the world celebrates International Women’s Day. The idea behind the day is to honour the accomplishments of women in various domains of life. With evolving times, a lot has changed. Especially, the journey of women in breaking societal and gender barriers has been phenomenal. But the question is, are we there yet? Or is there more that can be done?

And if yes, then how? The roots of this day lie in the mobilisation of women fighting for better pay and voting rights. Years ahead, women are still fighting for their rights, but this time, it is accompanied with more independence and fierceness. Women, now, are more aware of their aspirations and needs.

“Real change will happen when women start to feel more comfortable in their own skin,” says Malvika Sitlani, a content creator who started her own brand ‘MASIC beauty’. While speaking to News18, she said, “Women have come a long way. To begin with, there are conversations surrounding the gender gap and disparity amongst people. Public figures and several other communities are recognising the years of oppression women have faced and are standing up for women more which is very empowering. It gives several younger girls a ray of hope growing up. But despite that we have a long way to go."

Gender Inequality

Despite certain barriers, the accomplishments of women have been truly inspiring. The women of today are thriving in almost every domain. From starting their own entrepreneurial ventures, to managing household chores, women are on top of all of it. However, despite making tremendous progress, gender inequality continues to remain an evil. Gender inequality continues to be pervasive in all walks of life, be it economic, political, social, cultural. This remains true even as women are shattering glass ceilings and reaching new heights every day.

Digital creator Dimple Mehta Fernandes says, “It is important to educate people on how bridging the gender gap is only going to be better for the world in the long run. When we talk about bridging the gap, in no way are we taking away from men, but just raising women to be on an equal length because skill sets and experience don’t differentiate. People have to be educated so they don’t feel like they’re losing their control, administrations have to take the effort to bridge this- not make it only about women’s day or some PR campaign- but actually put in the work and give women the raise. Women in higher positions have to stand for equal pay.”

On the occasion of women’s day, she asks women to have each other’s backs. She says, “Don’t let the world put us in positions where we have to compete with each other. There’s plenty for everyone.”

Gender inclusivity is the first step to gender equality. It is very important to provide everyone with equal opportunities, irrespective of their gender. With growing awareness about gender identities, it is not enough to view the world in a binary way, where individuals are categorised solely as male or female. It is a must to create an environment that is welcoming and accepting of every person.

“Within the context of population and development programs, gender equality is critical because it will enable women and men to make decisions that impact more positively. Bridging the gender gap can improve employee engagement, retention, financial returns and innovation,” says Deeksha Khurana. She started her journey as a content creator and then opened her clothing line ‘Dee Clothing.’ Speaking about a change, she explains, “Women have better access to education, health, and opportunities than before. Throughout most of history women generally have had fewer legal rights and career opportunities than men. Only, Wifehood and motherhood were regarded as women’s most significant professions.”

Mansplaining

The concept of ‘mansplaining’ refers to the explanation of something by a man, mostly to a woman, in a condescending manner. The impact of mansplaining is more than one realises. According to a report by Moneycontrol, the most common challenges that a woman faces at work are low confidence, imposter syndrome, self-doubt and low motivation. Mansplaining further adds to these issues.

“I stand by the statement ‘change begins at home’. I have always believed that the first role model you look up to is your parents. Your caretakers and nurturers will always instill inspiration within you which is where you begin to form your idea of who you are,” says Malvika. She further adds, “That’s where you create your individuality and believe or disbelieve in yourself. That’s where you get the self esteem from. Growing up, if only our men supported us more, the world would be a different place. Whether it’s your father, your uncle, your brother, we require foundational support from the beginning so that growing up every woman can aspire to achieve every dream they have.”

Her message to the women of today is to be “financially independent.”

While huge steps have been taken for the growth of women, there have also been events that made people question the progress. With that being said, there is no full stop when it comes to growth. We have come a long way and there is still a long way to go.

