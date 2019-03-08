Vistara Starts Giving Sanitary Pads to Women Passengers on Women's Day and Twitter is Full of Love
Vistara tweeted about the #PadsOnBoard initiative with photos of its staff holding the sanitary pads covered in bright pink packaging, up to the camera.
Source: Twitter/@Vistara
By doing so, the full-service carrier became the first in the country to offer such as service.
Hashtagged as the "#PadsOnBoard" initiative, the new rule was implemented on March 8. In a statement, the airline said that it will be using biodegradable and certified organic products only.
Vistara tweeted about the initiative with photos of its staff holding the sanitary pads covered in bright pink packaging, up to the camera. The pads will be provided to passengers upon request.
This #InternationalWomensDay, Vistara is proud to be India’s first airline to provide sanitary pads aboard all domestic flights, starting 8th Mar ’19. These pads are organic & bio-degradable. #PadsOnBoard #VistaraForWomen #VistaraWomanFlyer #WomensDay #NotJustAnotherAirline pic.twitter.com/A1jmmoYYky— Vistara (@airvistara) March 6, 2019
The announcement garnered many positive reactions on Twitter and many women thanked Vistara for providing what is one of the most basic needs for any woman of menstruating age.
Women's Day initiatives are not the only avenue that Vistara is expanding in. The airline recently announced the launch of services to Raipur and Dibrugarh, taking its destinations served to 24. It now has a fleet of 22 Airbus A320 aircrafts, with over 800 flights operating a week.
Thank you so much for taking the lead on this.— Salman Faheem (@salmanazmii) March 6, 2019
I am sure other players will follow your footsteps.
Best wishes to you.
PS- Thank you for truly making it a happy #WomensDay
Wow such a good initiative...thanks for such gud thought..nd lovely deed..— Nikki 123412 (@Nikki123412) March 6, 2019
Thank you being so thoughtful.. little details like these can make all the difference between comfort n dis-comfort.— DS (@S_Diksha) March 6, 2019
You can keep these in your first aid box..whosoever requires , can ask for tge same from crew. What purpose it will solve in distributing in flight. Better if you uae eco friendly crockery viz.spoon ..fork..stirrer etc— Dinesh Pruthi (@DineshPRUTHI6) March 6, 2019
This is amazing! And the best part is that pads are organic & biodegradable ✔️ Kudos to #Vistara , World needs more leaders like you 👏👏— Seema Mishra (@SeemaM4) March 6, 2019
Amazing initiative @airvistara— Shreya Jain (@shreyajain987) March 7, 2019
So thoughtful. I'll fly by your carrier only now!#padsonboard #InternationalWomensDay #empower
However, many on Twitter pointed out that before Vistara, Srilekha Chakraborty had been leading an online petition for the same. Chakraborty filed a petition for making sanitary napkins a mandatory part of medical kits in flights. The petition was filed seven months ago and has over 29,000 signatures.
When I first planned for this campaign seven months back on a flight from Kolkata to Bangalore I was sure that this will happen sooner or later. #padsonboard#IWD2019https://t.co/zz9qOx8zCY https://t.co/SPsgkJlebP— Srilekha Chakraborty (@ThisisSrilekha) March 8, 2019
With a big player like Vistara starting the initiative, many on Twitter felt that other airlines too may follow suit. All in all, the airline's Women's Day gesture was appreciated by both men and women.
