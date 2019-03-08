LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Vistara Starts Giving Sanitary Pads to Women Passengers on Women's Day and Twitter is Full of Love

Vistara tweeted about the #PadsOnBoard initiative with photos of its staff holding the sanitary pads covered in bright pink packaging, up to the camera.

Rakhi Bose | News18.com@theotherbose

Updated:March 8, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
Source: Twitter/@Vistara
On the occasion of International Women's Day, Vistara Airlines has won hearts by announcing that they will now be providing sanitary napkins to women passengers on board.

By doing so, the full-service carrier became the first in the country to offer such as service.

Hashtagged as the "#PadsOnBoard" initiative, the new rule was implemented on March 8. In a statement, the airline said that it will be using biodegradable and certified organic products only.

Vistara tweeted about the initiative with photos of its staff holding the sanitary pads covered in bright pink packaging, up to the camera. The pads will be provided to passengers upon request.




The announcement garnered many positive reactions on Twitter and many women thanked Vistara for providing what is one of the most basic needs for any woman of menstruating age.

Women's Day initiatives are not the only avenue that Vistara is expanding in. The airline recently announced the launch of services to Raipur and Dibrugarh, taking its destinations served to 24. It now has a fleet of 22 Airbus A320 aircrafts, with over 800 flights operating a week.



















However, many on Twitter pointed out that before Vistara, Srilekha Chakraborty had been leading an online petition for the same. Chakraborty filed a petition for making sanitary napkins a mandatory part of medical kits in flights. The petition was filed seven months ago and has over 29,000 signatures.




With a big player like Vistara starting the initiative, many on Twitter felt that other airlines too may follow suit. All in all, the airline's Women's Day gesture was appreciated by both men and women.
