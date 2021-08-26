Women's Equality Day: Patriarchy Still Rules India, Say Activists

At a time when we are witnessing women being stripped of their basic rights in a neighbouring country, it is prudent to take a look at their living realities in India. The US observes Women’s Equality Day on August 26, which makes such an enquiry apt on this day.

News18 reached out to two women working on the ground, providing support to rape survivors and raising awareness about their rights.

Yogita Bhayana heads an organisation that supports rape survivors and helps them get justice. She has also founded and worked for more than 200 homeless shelters.

When we asked about her views on women’s equality in India, she said: “Women’s equality is a far-fetched dream and this country has a long way to go before achieving that. Patriarchal mindset rules everything."

When asked about the challenges she usually faces, Yogita added: “It is a big challenge to educate women on equality. Women are conditioned in such a way that they learn to live with it and start enjoying inequality. There are several cases where a woman forces another woman to abort a girl child."

What are the legal barriers she faces in her work? “Robust laws are there but they are misused. Laws are there to protect women who are in real need like those who face domestic violence, sexual abuse etc. However, many women misuse these laws for their vested interests and harm the entire community," the activist pointed out.

What are her suggestions in order to move ahead in the right direction? “Parliament should hold at least two days of discussion on women where they can pitch in solutions. Steps have to be taken to include more women representatives not only in the Parliament, but in every sphere of life," Yogita said.

Sudha Jha works mostly for rural sections and creates awareness about workplace rights and protection of women. When we asked Sudha about her work on social awareness, she said, “Majority of women don’t have any idea about their rights and they are the ones who face harassment. Working women from marginalised sections face abuse of various types in the field. We try and connect them to government’s district legal service authority.”

Elaborating on her work, she said: “We connect women to forums offering legal help and make them aware about Women Helpline Number 181 since many of them are hesitant to go to police stations and report incidents of sexual abuse and assault. Our other responsibilities including creating awareness about their rights, informing them about their health and hygiene while working in factories or other places; minimum wages, work deadlines, protection from sexual harassment, facilities for the maintenance of their children etc.”

Sudha Jha also shared about one-stop-Sakhi centers all over India that are created by Women and Child Development Ministry. In these centres, women can report about the abuse they have encountered and get access to help.

She is also trained to tackle cases where there is need of a mental health guide. “I provide on-spot counseling for distressed children and women. In case of serious cases, I seek expert help," said Sudha.

