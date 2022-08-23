'Won World Cup?' Pakistanis Troll India for Celebrating 'Too Hard' After Series Win Against Zimbabwe

Indian dressing room lit up after the visiting team registered a 3-0 whitewash against Zimbabwe in their backyard. Despite Sikandar Raza’s inspiring ODI century while chasing India’s 290, the team led by KL Rahul, managed to win the third and final ODI on Monday by 13 runs. Shubman Gill’s (130) maiden ODI century stole the show as the 22-year-old bagged both Player of the Match and Series awards respectively for his impressive display with the bat.

A win is a win and the Indian team knew exactly how to celebrate. Additionally, India recorded the most whitewashes in 2022, having done it thrice already. Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan, Avesh Khan among others assembled in the dressing room after the clean sweep to shake a leg to Kala Chashma as absolute scenes were witnessed.

Videos of the wild celebrations were shared on social media as fans and viewers alike took a liking to Kishan’s unique dancing skills. However, many from across the border wondered if India had won the world cup as it was only a series win against the “minnows.”

Winning celebration by team India. pic.twitter.com/ccVQEDppoc — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 22, 2022

Pakistanis (including many Indians) may have cringed a little.

World cup jeet gaye kya? — Awais Ahmed (@AwaisAhmed56) August 22, 2022

Jalne walo ki aur jala di re in logo ne — Nazma Khan (@khnazma77) August 22, 2022

They know they won against Zimbabwe? — kingNothing (@KingNothing2500) August 22, 2022

India won world cup — CricCrazy (@CricCrazy__) August 22, 2022

Cringe — R (@Cricketdose9) August 22, 2022

Mfs think they won the world cup https://t.co/gJc1mkcInL — Percy (@percyyyy_) August 22, 2022

After beating Zimbabwe by 13 runs 🙂 pic.twitter.com/u3JnobRhdV — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 22, 2022

Ppl who don't follow cricket would think that India have won the World Cup ffs https://t.co/0eaFGjqHXg — Deena MUFC (@deena0509) August 22, 2022

Team India's celebrations after T 20 world cup 2021 https://t.co/IXe3xGWYqG — Aliza Chaudhary (@Chaudhar10Aliza) August 23, 2022

Earlier, Gill scored his maiden ODI century as he top-scored to take India to 289/8 against Zimbabwe today in Harare. India opted to bat first and a century stand between Gill and Ishan Kishan put them in the driving seat. At one stage, they looked set for a 300-plus total before Zimbabwe hit back to take some quick wickets. Brad Evans finished with 5/54 from 10 overs – his first ever fifer in ODI cricket.

India captain Rahul had won the toss and opted to bat first for the first time in the three-match series.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here