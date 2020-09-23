'Wonder Kitty': Video of a Cat Hiccuping And Dilating Pupils Leaves Netizens Surprised

Cats and dogs have been a source of entertainment for netizens for their peculiar behaviour and this has become more prominent this year, with most of us stuck at home.

A recent video which has caught netizens’ attention concerns a cat who surprises itself as it hiccups. The video shared by Wonder of Science on Twitter shows the feline who hiccups and dilates its pupils in the process.

Cats' eyes dilate when they hiccup. pic.twitter.com/Jz2wJnXgAy — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) September 22, 2020

This new found fact about cats has left many wondering if all felines are capable of hiccuping just like us humans. One user commented that the cat might have had some extra beer which is causing the effect, “Why is Kitty hiccuping? Was that one extra beer for the road a little too many?”

Another user pointed out how the cat looks surprised with the involuntary movement, “Poor cat, he looks so surprised.” Some thought that the cat’s dilating pupils symbolised its ability to look into the future, “Is it a hiccup, or is it a vision into the future..”

Why is Kitty hiccuping? Was that one extra beer for the road a little too many? — lizwonders (@lizwonders1) September 22, 2020

Poor cat, he looks so surprised :) — Patricia Stanca (@pattrice25) September 22, 2020

Netizens also wondered if something similar happens to their eyes when they hiccup. As one user asked, “How about human's eyes when they hiccup?”

The video has intrigued many people and has garnered over 1.3 million views on Twitter with 9.9K likes.

According to Catster, this is not an unusual phenomena. Cats hiccup when their diaphragm contracts at exactly the same time as the part of their larynx, which contains the vocal chords, closes. Sometimes this happens due to nerve irritation issues, and other times it’s a consequence of chowing down too quickly on food and ingesting air at the same time.

Another reason why felines can hiccup is when a hairball collects inside their throat. Catster explains, this phenomena takes place when the cat’s throat tries futile attempts to expel or move the fur that’s accumulated, but instead irritates things and prompts a hiccup.

The solution to cat hiccups is the same as it is for humans. Drink water. Make sure your cat has access to water whenever it's hiccupping and do not stress the feline.