Wonder What Crocodile Tooth Looks Like? Australian Wildlife Photographer Has a Photo for You

Popular Australian wildlife photographer Robert Irwin spends most of his time with wild animals and often shares some interesting facts about them that leave his Insta fam stunned. The latest addition to his incredible genre of Insta post by Irwin is this picture of a "monster" crocodile tooth that he shared on June 1. The tooth came off his crocodile Bosco’s mouth while Irwin was trying to feed the giant reptile. In the caption shared along with the post, the young wildlife photographer said that crocodiles lose and then regrow their tooth throughout the life span and they have as many as 60 such monster teeth inside their jaw.

Check out his post:

The picture of the monster croc tooth shared by Irwin soon went viral and got over 1 lakh likes on Instagram. The comment section of the post was flooded with several reactions from netizens.

“Don’t try to pop it back in. Could be dangerous,” commented a user jokingly. Another user was impressed by the tooth's design and suggested that it could be used to make a good necklace.

What’s your reaction to Irwin’s share?

Irwin is a popular children's television personality in Australia and hosts Robert's Real-Life Adventures, a TV program on his family zoo's internal TV network. Son of environmentalist and conservationist Steve Irwin, Robert Irwin spends most of his time capturing the beauty of wild animals in his camera.

Irwin also enjoys a lot of popularity on social media and his Instagram page has got over 2.7 million followers. The young photographer is often sharing pictures and videos from his wild outings that leave his followers stunned.

Here are some other pictures on his Instagram feed.

In one of the posts, Irwin is seen playing with wild snakes and he poses for the camera while holding them in his hands.

