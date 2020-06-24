Wondered How the Solar Eclipse Looked Like From Space? Here's How

Several countries in Asia and Africa got the chance to witness the first solar eclipse of the year last Sunday (June 21). The annular solar eclipse caused a ring of fire like structure that proved to be a necessary treat to the eyes. Some people used turmeric water to catch the sun’s reflection while others captured photographs of the fire ring behind protective gears.

But can anyone guess how the phenomenon looked from outer space? Looks like we do not have to make any guesses now, as a NASA astronaut has taken care of that. Chris Cassidy, currently living on the international space station (ISS), posted a bunch of pictures from the solar eclipse day.

The US Navy SEAL wrote in the caption of his Twitter post that they were flying over China on June 21 and managed to capture the “super cool view”.

Super cool view of the Annular Solar Eclipse which passed by our starboard side as we flew over China this morning. A pretty neat way to wake up on Father's Day morning! Hoping all of the dads in the world have a wonderful day! #Eclipse #FathersDay #HappyFathersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/vJx5yOFAcb — Chris Cassidy (@Astro_SEAL) June 21, 2020

He wrote, “Super cool view of the Annular Solar Eclipse which passed by our starboard side as we flew over China this morning. A pretty neat way to wake up on Father's Day morning! Hoping all of the dads in the world have a wonderful day! #Eclipse #FathersDay #HappyFathersDay2020”



Another interesting angle of the eclipse was captured by a meteorological satellite operated by the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites or EUMETSAT. The time lapse video was posted on Twitter by their partner NOAA Satellites.

#SATELLITE SPOTLIGHT: The first day of #AstronomicalSummer started with an #AnnularEclipse! In this #Himawari8️ loop, you can see the shadow of the #Moon pass over eastern #Asia. This kind of #eclipse appears as a #RingofFire in the sky, which was seen from #Africa to #Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/cIhyk4cqzb — NOAA Satellites - Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) June 21, 2020





You can get a clearer view of the shadow of moon pass over eastern Asia in this time lapse clip captured by another space satellite.

Here's some #MondayMotivation for you this morning—another view of yesterday's annular #SolarEclipse courtesy of #Meteosat8, operated by our partners @EUMETSAT. This type of #eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun, but doesn't completely cover it. pic.twitter.com/y0ArDEjc1m — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) June 22, 2020



