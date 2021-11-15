Wondered What Those Tiny Holes on Airplane Windows are For? We Explain

If you have ever travelled by aeroplane and looked closely, you must have noticed a tiny hole in the window panes.

But do you know the function of that hole and why it is necessary? Well, let’s get to understand it.

It’s hard to believe that those tiny holes, known as bleed holes, in window panes are meant for safety purposes, right? But that’s what they are there for. The holes are specially designed to regulate the air pressure change inside the plane cabin as they get higher up to an altitude of 33,000 feet.

Let us tell you that aeroplane windows are made of three separate panes. The outer pane of the window handles air pressure difference, the middle pane, which consists of a bleed hole, balances air pressure, and then comes the inner pane, which helps protect the middle and outer pane from any damage caused by passengers. There’s a little gap between the outer pane and the middle pane.

So, in simple words, the bleed hole, which is on the middle pane of the window, balances the pressure between the passenger cabin and the air gap. Accordingly, the air pressure is much lower outside an aeroplane than inside, which puts a lot of physical stress on the aeroplane window when they fly high.

So, to keep the plane journey safe, the outer pane takes on the pressure on itself while the middle pane acts as a fail-safe. Reportedly, the bleed hole also helps in releasing moisture from the air gap, which helps in preventing the mist from settling on the plane windows.

