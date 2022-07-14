Wonderfall! Internet Loves Clip Of Jog Falls In Monsoon

The monsoon season enhances nature’s grandeur in the best way possible, especially waterfalls. The heavy rains make the waterfalls more magnificent and eye-catching than they already are. One such amazing sight recently surfaced on social media and has the netizens smitten.

The video is of Karnataka’s Jog Waterfalls. The visuals were shared by a Twitter user named Raghu, who in the caption wrote, “Do not be confused friends, this is not Niagara Falls. This is our Jog Falls, located in Shimoga district of Karnataka, India.”

Take a look at the video here:

Don’t be confused friends, this is not Niagara Falls…

This is our Jog Falls, located in Shimoga district of Karnataka, India🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/07TCx29gJv — Raghu (@IndiaTales7) June 28, 2022

Since being shared, the video has amassed almost 20 lakh views. The post, originally shared on June 28, was brought to attention once again by the former Norwegian diplomat, Erik Solheim.

This is not Niagara Falls…

This is Jog Falls, located in Shimoga district of Karnataka, India🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/1C1ohXFsCn — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) July 10, 2022

The post Erik shared created quite a buzz once again and garnered some amazing reactions from people. Interestingly, it created a thread of some of the most amazing falls in various parts of the world.

Take a look:

Waterfalls of Iguazu in Brazil.

Here are the Athirappilly waterfalls in Thrissur, Kerala.

Shots of Indravati Falls in Chhattisgarh.

It’s mind blowing. Had visited it in 2010…can’t forget how beautiful and majestic it was. Thank you for promoting the place ! Sad it’s not so widely known and not well publicised. — Abhisek T (@Abhisek_TI) July 10, 2022

Another gem from Chhattisgarh – Chitrakoot Falls.

This is not Niagara Falls…

This is Chitrakot Falls, located in jagdalpur district of Chhttisgadh, India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Kw5nlAyhhl — नीलेश रायचुरा (@NileshRaichura5) July 10, 2022

This user shared visuals of Bhimlat falls in Rajasthan.

While this thread was being developed, users reacted to the post with comments too. One user wrote, “Totally agree. It is worth a visit.”

Totally agree it’s worth a visit https://t.co/7JgfnLFkKM — Mohit Shetty (@35mohit) July 13, 2022

“Beauty of India,” wrote another.

Beauty of India 😍😍 https://t.co/LG7JbsYCrU — Anish Karmakar HindU (@Anish99k) July 12, 2022

This user stated, “Didn’t know such a grand, amazing waterfall existed in India.”

One user called it his “dream place” and wrote that he wants to revisit the place.

It's my dream place…i have visited this once upon a time, again wanna visit this place @ashusshukla22 @iCSRajput @AmitSin61089192 https://t.co/fiaOn2QfTz — Sunil Shukla (@ARCHISHUNIL) July 10, 2022

Jog Falls is the third highest waterfall in India. It is a collective wonder of four distinct drops – Raja, Rani, Roarer, and Rocket. The falls lie on the Sharavati River.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.