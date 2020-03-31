'Wonderful': Ivanka Trump Thanks PM Modi for 'Yoga Nidra' Tip during Coronavirus Lockdown

A week since the Indian government imposed a total lockdown across the nation to fight the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and preached the goodness of yoga. And it seems his advice has impressed not only Indians but also one of the First Americans, Ivanka Trump.

On Tuesday, PM Modi tweeted about "Yoga Nidra", a Yoga posture that helps individuals achieve sleep amid wakefulness of conscious sleeping, which can be induced through guided meditation. The posture is believed to relieve stress among practitioners.

"Whenever I get time, I practice Yoga Nidra once or twice a week. It furthers overall well-being, relaxes the mind, reduces stress and anxiety. You will find many videos of Yoga Nidra on the net," Modi tweeted, adding that he was sharing a video of the same in both English and Hindi.

While the tweet itself has thousands of likes, it seems to have impressed none other than the United States President Donald Trump's daughter and personal advisor Ivanka Trump.

Ivanka, who had recently visited India along with her husband Jared Kushner, Melania Trump and the POTUS on his maiden visit to the country earlier in the year, thanked Modi for sharing the videos.

"This is wonderful! Thank you @narendramodi! #TogetherApart," she tweeted.

Within barely an hour of posting, Ivanka's tweet has over 20,000 likes.

Several parts of the United States are also in lockdown with the government, health experts and epidemiologists preaching social distancing and isolation in wake of over 39,000 global deaths due to coronavirus, over 3,175 of which have been in the US. The country also has over 164,400 active cases of coronavirus.

In India, meanwhile, experts claim the pandemic has reached the local transmission stage.