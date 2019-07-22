Take the pledge to vote

Wondering How to Go on That Hawaii Trip You Can't Afford? This Netizen Has the Answer

Using Photoshop, the blogger created scenes of himself traveling to the Airport, then arriving at Hawaii and then all the activities that travel bloggers do.

News18.com

Updated:July 22, 2019, 10:13 AM IST
Wondering How to Go on That Hawaii Trip You Can't Afford? This Netizen Has the Answer
Image credit: Twitter
You're young, just out of college and still figuring out what to do with life. You watch a film in which a group of friends take a trip to Hawaii in order to find themselves and get convinced that you ought to do the same. But there's just one tiny snag - you cannot afford a foreign trip.

Films, websites and travel Instagramers often miss out on this teeny tiny detail, the fact that a foreign trip will end up costing a bomb. But don't worry. A YouTuber has come up with the perfect video to sum up the pains of a broke travel enthusiast.

A YouTuber named Anthony Bustamante has come up with a unique way to critique expensive foreign trips and the result is hilarious. In the video, posted on Twitter, Anthony shows the world how he travelled to vacation despite not being able to afford the trip.

Using Photoshop, Anthony created scenes of himself traveling to the Airport, then arriving at Hawaii and then all the activities that travel bloggers do. Right from swimming with Moana (Disney's Hawaiian princess), touching hot lava in from Hawaiian volcanoes, unwinding with a drink by the pool side and enjoying the beautiful, tropical sunsets, Anthony made sure his virtual self did all the antics. Only in front of a green-screen.

The video has over 8 million views on Twitter. Many said that the video was the perfect testimony of a millennial traveller's journeys.

Now that you know how you can take the perfect vacation without spending a penny, get going and become an travel blogger today!

