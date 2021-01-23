This Indian Theme Park is Offering Free Entry to Anyone Named ‘Kamala’ For a Day to Honour US VP’s Win

If your name is Kamala, you may just be in Kama-luck!

As Kamala Harris becomes the first ever female vice-president of the United States of America, a theme park chain in India is celebrating her win by offering a special gift.

Wonderla, the amusement theme park chain which currently operates parks in Kochi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, have announced that anyone with the name of Kamala will get a free entry to any of the parks.

In a post on Facebook, they detailed the regulations: "This Sunday all Kamala's WIN!

Any guest in the name of Kamala will get a free entry to the park on Sunday, 24th Jan 2021 on displaying valid photo-id.

The offer is available only for the first 100 guests eligible for the offer under each park. The offer is valid for Wonderla Bangalore, Kochi & Hyderabad Parks. Variations of the name falling under Kamala include ‘Kamla’, ‘Kamal’ & ‘Kamalam’. No other variations of the name will be eligible for the offer."

While winning this prize doesn't depend on you, it depends entirely on what your parents chose for you to be called.

Harris has special significance to Indians - along with being the first woman as VP, she's also the Black woman and first woman of South-East Asian origin (Indian) to be in the position. Harris' mother, Shyamala Gopalan is from Chennai, Tamil Nadu in India. During her campaigning and her subsequent victory, India celebrated as if one of our own won. Harris also has a lot of memories in India, which she has regularly shared.

Residents of Thulasendrapuram village in Tamil Nadu are infact enjoyed a vegan celebration ahead of Kamala Harris' inauguration as the next US Vice President on Wednesday, as PETA India has sent baskets of vegan biryani and Proteiz chunks from GoodDot, flavoured oat milk from Good Mylk, vegan sweets, and other tasty goodies to every family in Thulasendrapuram, where Harris' grandfather was born. The village panchayat and its volunteers are delivering the baskets on PETA India's behalf.