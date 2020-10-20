'Won't Apologise for Display': Pro-Trump Installation by Ohio Couple Outside Home Sparks Protests

The US Presidential elections, which are less than two weeks away, have the republican and democratic supporters gone out of their way to showcase their political affiliations.

One such larger than life display of US President Donald Trump in a supporter’s yard has led to protests in the neighbourhood.

A homeowner put up a two-storey display promoting US President Donald Trump outside their house on Lake Road in Rocky River, Ohio. The lawn display model featuring a replica of the Texaco gas man, sporting a ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA) hat with pro Trump signs and flags has infuriated few in the neighbourhood.

The display has gone viral on social media and has people pouring in to click photos of the statue. The display has also prompted a mixed aged group of close to 40 people to protest in front of the house. While one half of the group supported Trump, the other half were supporting Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

See the photo here:

Homeowner Adrina, who only wanted to state her first name, said she and her husband are avid Trump supporters and they also support all lives.

She also said her husband likes to put up big things and they have similar displays during Christmas where they even put a big tree. Referring to the statue, they said that the big Texaco guy has been put up to support the President.

She was aware that the display may warrant few reactions but was surprised to the kind of protests happening outside her home and is not going to apologise for it, Adrina was quoted as saying by Fox43.

While most of the neighbours and passers-by are not worried about the larger than life statue of the Texaco guy in MAGA signs, they are annoyed with the other part of the display which didn’t go down well with Democratic supporters.

The other part of the display shows a toilet seat with a sign reading ‘Deposit Biden Votes here’ and another smaller display showing Hillary Clinton behind the bars. The toilet seat display was removed on Sunday.

US Federal laws protect the rights of people to display political advertisements, however municipalities can regulate the placement, size and shape of the signs.