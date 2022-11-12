'Won’t Give Up Her Day Job To Become Influencer': World’s Most Beautiful Cop

This is one case of beauty with brains and her admirers won’t mind being arrested if she is the cop! Diana Ramirez is making waves on social media because of her beautiful features. She is now being touted as the most beautiful police officer in the world. Diana who hails from Medellin, Colombia has nearly four lakh followers on Instagram.

As reported by the New York Post, the Colombian police officer patrols around the streets of Medellin, which was once considered the most dangerous city in the world. Diana shared that she wouldn’t give up her day job to become a model or online influencer.

In an interview, the police officer shared that if she had an opportunity to choose a career again, she would not hesitate to become a police officer again. She reasoned out that because of the institution, “I am what I am,” Diana added.

“I owe everything to the National Police for making me the professional woman I am today,” stated the Colombian police officer.

Other than catching criminals in daily life, Diana has also been nominated for Best Police or Military Influencer of the Year at the Instafest Award, which aims to recognise professionals who create digital content that reaches a large audience.



Speaking about Diana said that for her, it is an honour to represent the police force with the nomination. “I feel very happy because social media shows the work and dedication of everyone who works every day and contributes to building a better country,” she gushed.



Her social media posts are all of her fans gushing about how she is a true beauty with brains who is passionate about her work.

Many claimed that it wasn’t just the officer’s beautiful features that made them fall for her but also the fact that she is willing to put her life at stake to protect the citizens of her country.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here