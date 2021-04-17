Viral Video of Poor Man Putting His Only Mask on Dog Leaves Internet Emotional: 'Won't Let Him Die':

With the cases of coronavirus on the rise again, social media has once again started to fill with heartwarming posts about their pets and pet care. As several state governments across the country are implementing heightened restrictions to contain the second wave of coronavirus, a video of a man walking with a mask on his dog while not wearing one himself has gone viral.

In the video which surfaced on Instagram, an elderly and seemingly underprivileged man can be seen carrying his dog on his shoulders. While he had put a mask on the dog’s snout, his own face remained uncovered. When the maker of the video inquired why the man had put on a mask on his dog but noyt on himself, he said in Hindi, “This is my baby. Whatever happens to me will happen but I don’t want any harm to come his way". On an emotional note, the man added, “Even if I die, I won’t let my dog die".

The man’s heartwarming response in the viral video has left the internet feeling warm.

This is not the first dog to go viral for wearing a face mask, even as the world including India continues to grapple with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. In August last year, the viral video of a young boy putting a face mask on his pet dog in Ambato, Ecuador went viral on social media, leaving netizens feeling emotional.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here