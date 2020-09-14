'Won't Respond to Hate with Hate': Umar Khalid’s Amravati Speech that Led to His Arrest Goes Viral

The Delhi Police arrested student leader Umar Khalid alleging his role in riots case that rocked the national capital in February. He has been booked under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Khalid was present before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat through video conferencing.

The police has accused him of being part of a "premeditated conspiracy" that he allegedly hatched with Khalid Saifi of 'United Against hate' and AAP councillor Tahir Hussain.

His name surfaced in the case back in March when BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted a clip of Khalid's anti-CAA speech from Amravati where he asked people to come out in protest during US president Donald Trump's visit to India. Malviya implied that the riots were pre-planned ahead of Trump's visit.

Umar Khalid, already facing sedition charges, gave a speech in Amaravati on 17Feb, where he exhorted a largely Muslim audience to come out on streets in huge numbers when Trump arrives in India on 24th. Was the violence in Delhi planned weeks in advance by the Tukde Tukde gang?

The FIR against Khalid too alleges that he made "provocative speeches" at two different places and appealed to the citizens to come out on streets and block the roads during Trump's visit to spread propaganda at international level about how minorities in India are being tortured.

However, the entire speech of Khalid is now doing rounds on social media. "When Donald Trump comes to India on 24 February, we will say that the Prime Minister and the government of India are trying to divide the country. They are destroying the values of Mahatma Gandhi, and the people of India are fighting against them. If those in power want to divide India, the people of India are ready to unite the country,” Khalid can be heard saying in the speech.

"We won’t respond to violence with violence. We won’t respond to hate with hate. If they spread hate, we will respond to it with love. If they thrash us with lathis, we keep holding the tricolour," he says in his speech.

The speech is now viral on social media as people demand Khalid's release.

One of the Provocative speech of Umar Khalid - If they spread hatred, we shouldn't respond with hate. If they are Violent, we shouldn't respond with Violence. If they attack us, we will just hold the Tiranga High

"We won't respond to violence with violence. We won't respond to hate with hate. If they spread hate, we will respond to it with love. If they thrash us with lathis, we keep holding the tricolour." –Umar Khalid #StandWithUmarKhalid

The FIR against Khalid was filed days after Malviya's tweet and was booked under the UAPA in April. The Delhi Police has now sought 10-day custody of Umar Khalid. Police said he needed to be confronted with huge amount of data spanning to 11 lakh pages.

JNU Student Umar Khalid produced before Karkardooma court judge Amitabh Rawat for remand. Delhi police seeks 10 days of police custody to confront Umar Khalid with data that runs into 11 lakh pages.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has also summoned short film producer Rahul Roy and documentary filmmaker Saba Dewan for questioning in connection with the northeast Delhi riots, official sources said on Monday.