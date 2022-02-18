Wood-burning Stoves Emit More Fine Particles Than Road Traffic in UK, Finds Study

Although only used by a small proportion of the population, a report suggests that wood-burning stoves emit more fine particles than road traffic in the UK. According to a British government release, such emissions have increased by a third between 2010 and 2020. According to the report, the level of fine particles from wood-burning stoves is 17%, compared to 13% from road transport, based on data collected from a survey of 50,000 households in the UK. The report estimates that the gap between pollution from motor vehicles and wood burning narrowed from the 2000s onwards, before being “largely offset by increases in emissions from wood burning in domestic settings and by solid fuel burning by industry (particularly the use of biomass)."

Between 1970 and 1990, the use of coal for domestic heating was the main source of fine particle emissions. But according to UK government figures, coal now accounts for a very small proportion of emissions from this source (14% in 2020). In contrast, fine particle emissions from domestic wood burning have increased by 35% between 2010 and 2020.

If you have a wood stove, there are a few simple things you can do to reduce the pollution emitted by these appliances. Like a clogged car engine, a chimney flue that is clogged with dust will over-consume to keep running, which will also increase fine particle emissions. To avoid this build-up, it is recommended that the fire be started from the top of the appliance.

The moisture content of the wood used also plays a role in the emission of particles. The drier the wood, the faster it will burn and the lower the level of fine particles released into the air. .

