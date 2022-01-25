Wordle 219's 'Bizarre' Word Leaves Internet Fuming With Memes. Did You Get it Right?

With the third wave pushing humans back to their homes, the working-from-home folks have found a new toy to distract themselves with. Wordle. If you haven’t boarded the hype train yet, Wordle is a web-based puzzle that requires players to guess a valid five-letter word in six tries or less. However, the game did its loyal, returning players bad on Monday when they struggled to crack the word of the day in the viral puzzle. Some avid gamers took to microblogging site Twitter to express their anger over the “bizarre" word that had them scratching their heads. While some even marked themselves “safe" for surviving the five-letter word game.

Needless to say, Twitter was flooded with an array of emotions:

Here are the tweets:

I was getting seriously worried. It never took this long Wordle 219 5/6 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) January 23, 2022

Dear Wordle, please remember we’re still dealing with a pandemic. Try to be gentleWordle 219 5/6 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) January 24, 2022

The social contract we are all upholding to not spoil the day's Wordle has slightly restored my faith in humanity.— Sarah Bessey (@SarahBessey) January 25, 2022

Todays Wordle is psychological warfare.— Mark Hoppus (@markhoppus) January 24, 2022

I did not get the Wordle today. You win some, you lose some. That's OK. — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) January 24, 2022

Everyone that did Wordle 219 X ok today? pic.twitter.com/UcSGya3Hqk— Sam Patel ️‍ (@DontOwnAHotel) January 24, 2022

My joy in life is seeing Wordle 219 X trend on Twitter after managing to get the word right— Chloe (@ChloeShellay) January 24, 2022

Me seeing Wordle 219 X trending rn after actually getting it right pic.twitter.com/dfeaogIIjn— yoongi luvr⁷ (@cheerioyoongi) January 24, 2022

when wordle gives five greys after your first guess: pic.twitter.com/E0y0FBhpFN— alex (@alex_abads) January 24, 2022

Wordle 219 x pic.twitter.com/smr8vFWTZy— Sanitary Panels (@sanitarypanels) January 24, 2022

wordle needs to be a squid game — answer wrong and u die wordle 219 6/6 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ — ky (@knguyennn) January 25, 2022

Me laughing at people tweeting Wordle 219 X when it took me all 6 tries pic.twitter.com/Wa6qtfXDBn— joey (@itstacobelltime) January 24, 2022

The game was developed by Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle, the game features where the user strategically guesses a five-lettered word in six attempts. Every day the game will give a new word and it is the same given to all users across the world.

Gamers will get six attempts to fill the boxes with the random five-letter words. As the user enters the words, the game will tell the user where the alphabet is present in the final word and its position.

