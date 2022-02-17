Wordle 'Shashi Tharoor Edition': Twitter Thinks NYT Puzzle is Getting Harder to Solve

Wordle is currently the Internet’s favourite pandemic slash work-from-home fix, but ever since its acquisition by New York Times, people have been miffed. Part of Wordle’s draw is its simplicity and the possibility that you can actually solve the thing, with the game being clever but not trying to deviously outsmart its players. Now, however, netizens are casting aspersions that Wordle might be getting harder since its move to NYT. Desi Wordle enthusiasts are even going as far as to claim that the difficulty has reached Shashi Tharoor, Twitter’s resident English teacher’s, level. What left them in even more of a tizzy was the fact that Wordle 242 had different answers for different people, which had not been the case thus far.

Wordle #242 had different solutions for the same puzzle for different people, and as is evident from the reactions below, people were not happy with the development. Add to it the fact that it was a difficult solve, and you have a country of netizens rather upset with New York Times. The dominant sentiment? “NYT really took Wordle from 10th standard vocabulary to Shashi Tharoor level in a day."

NYT really took Wordle from 10th standard vocabulary to Shashi Tharoor level in a day.— nikhiilist 尼克乐 (@nikhiilist) February 15, 2022

Good morning to everyone except all of the staff at the New York Times, their families, friends, pets and acquaintances.Wordle 242 X/6 ⬜⬜🟨🟩⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜🟩⬜⬜🟩⬜🟩⬜⬜🟩⬜🟩⬜⬜🟩🟨🟩⬜ — Wakanda ➡️ (@calebrityjoe) February 16, 2022

it's shashi tharoor's wordle , we're just playing it.#Wordle242— Tom (@sleepy_being) February 17, 2022

Is Shashi Tharoor deciding the Wordle word at NYT— Priyal (@priyal) February 16, 2022

Wordle before NYT: Damn, I couldn’t guess LIGHT.Wordle after NYT: @ShashiTharoor — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 16, 2022

Wordle 242 5/6CAULK ?NYT took wordle from 10th std dictionary to Shashi Tharoor Level in a day.🟩⬜🟨⬜⬜🟩⬜🟨⬜⬜🟩🟨🟨⬜⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Ashutosh Naik (@ashunaik23) February 16, 2022

Today's wordle was meant for Shashi Tharoor Ji. Will have to take English grammar tuitions from him now that NYT has taken over Wordle.— Aparnna Hajirnis (@FuschiaScribe) February 15, 2022

In fact, comedian Trevor Noah thinks Wordle’s getting harder, too. “I thought @roywoodjr was just joking but it really feels like Wordle isn’t fun since the New York Times took over. Is it just me?? (sic)" he tweeted.

I thought @roywoodjr was just joking but it really feels like Wordle isn’t fun since the New York Times took over. Is it just me??🧐— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) February 14, 2022

The creator of Wordle, Josh Wardle, recently took to Twitter to announce the news of the game being bought by NYT. He assured fans in his statement that the game is still going to remain free. His note reads, “When the game moves to the NYT site, it will be free to play for everyone, and I am working with them to make sure your wins and streaks will be preserved." Twitter users, while they were happy for Wardle’s raging success, were not so sure about the game’s future. They were worried that even if Wordle manages to remain free, it would still be messed up one way or another.

