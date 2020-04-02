BUZZ

1-MIN READ

'Work from Home' Goes Wrong for US Journalist as Dad Videoboms Live Report

Screengrab of the video.

Screengrab of the video.

The journalist later tweeted a video of the funny incident with the caption Work from home they said, it’ll be fine they said'.

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced millions of people to work from home. While many are relishing the opportunity to stay with their family and spend more time with them, it also has led to several bloopers and funny incidents which people have been sharing on social media.


TV news journalist from the US Jessica Lang learnt about the flip side of working remotely when her father videobombed while she was presenting a report on the pandemic that has claimed thousands of lives across the world.

Lang, a reporter for Suncoast News Network in Tampa, Florida tweeted a video of the funny incident with the caption “Work from home they said, it’ll be fine they said”.

The 5-seconds long video which has now gone viral shows Lang presenting her report when her shirtless dad barges into the frame prompting a visibly embarrassed Lang to say: “Dad, holy crap”.

Till now her video has been viewed over 5.3 lakh times and liked by more than 12,000 people. It also attracted many hilarious replies

The video is similar to American political analyst Robert Kelly’s BBC interview in 2017 when his toddler daughter and his baby boy gatecrashed. The video of the children bursting into the frame and their mother trying frantically to pull them out become a rage and earned Kelly the nickname of “BBC Dad”.

