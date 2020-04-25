BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Work From Home Gone Too Far? Rajasthan HC Adjourns Bail Plea as Lawyer Turns up in 'Baniyan'

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

Earlier this month, Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma had met with a similar situation when an advocate appeared in front of him in a vest.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 25, 2020, 1:49 PM IST
For the second time this month, the Rajasthan High Court was compelled to adjourn proceedings on Friday since the petitioner's counsel was found to be dressed inappropriately in a 'baniyan' or an inner vest.

Earlier this month, Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma had met with a similar situation when an advocate appeared in front of him in a vest while proceedings were being conducted through video conferencing. He had then instructed the High Court Bar Association to inform all advocates that they would have to appear in proper uniform even during videoconferencing.

Unfortunately, as Bar and Bench reports, the same judge was taken aback when another advocate appeared to argue in a bail case in a baniyan. He was then forced to adjourn the proceedings till May 5.

Live Law tweeted a screenshot of the order issued by the Judge who wrote that the court had previously urged all advocates to appear in proper uniform during videoconferencing and that a proper decorum must be maintained at all times.


As the whole country grapples to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, courts around the country are following the principles of social distancing and have adopted videoconferencing as a means of communication. Passing a slew of directions for all courts across India, the Supreme Court said a few weeks ago that all courts across India are authorised to adopt measures required to ensure robust functioning of the judicial system through the use of video conferencing.

