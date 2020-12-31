Work From Home in 1880? US Jailer's Residence Has an Inbuilt Prison

When you look at the pretty-looking white coloured house, it is hard to think that anything prison-related exists within this small single-family home.

The interiors of the home situated in the US state of Vermont are lovely just like any other home. But the jailer who was the owner of this home took the post Covid-19 concept of work-from-home to another level in 1880 when he lived in the residence attached to the Essex County Jail.

The house which is 2,190 sq ft in area has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and was last sold in 2018 at the cost of $75,000. The ‘Jailer’s Residence’ is now up for sale again at a price of $149,000 on the website named Realtor, reported the New York Post.

The Realtor website is also inviting suggestions about the 28’X40’ wing of the house which acts as a jail and has rusted windows and bars.

The ground floor has a dining room, living room, a bathroom, unfinished bedroom and an office. On the second floor, there are four bedrooms, a bathroom and laundry area. The house over the years has been equipped with a new heating system, replacement windows, chimney and other features required for a modern home.

Apart from the Realtor website, the photographs of this home were also shared on the Instagram account of a page called Zillow Gone Wild.

Several users were shocked to see the jail built inside the home. Seeing the bizarre pictures, an Instagram user named Rebecca said, “Well that’s a finished set for a solid horror movie right there!” One commenter said, “I’m getting some serious Silence of the Lambs vibes here..”

The Silence of the Lambs is a 1991 American thriller movie about an FBI trainee who is trying to find a serial killer.

Another user said, “The guest bedrooms are so cute and minimalist!” Many commenters appreciated the solid plumbing in the home-jail. The page Zillow Gone Wild has pictures of several homes with unique or bizarre features.

They recently shared pictures of another beautiful house which also had a jail room, however, this one doesn’t seem to be as old as the one in the Vermont home.

Previously, a man in England had found a bunker in the garden of his home. The bunker was reportedly built during World War II. The owner of the home converted it into a bar now.