BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Work from Home 'Reality vs Expectation' - Anand Mahindra Makes His Confession

File photo of Anand Mahindra.

File photo of Anand Mahindra.

The 68-year-old also confessed to have worn lungis along with shirts while on video calls.

News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 4:20 PM IST
  • Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Share this:

For a country that does not particularly work from home, the habits in India have had to change in recent weeks due to the nationwide lockdown after the coronavirus outbreak. This has of course resulted in a lot of creative minds flooding social media with humourous memes.

Nonetheless, this change of habit, difficult as it may have been for some, does have its benefits and Anand Mahindra was one of those who took to social media to point that out in his own humourous way.

"On a lighter note, this is from my #whatsappwonderbox," Mahindra wrote on Twitter while sharing the meme, which shows the difference between the expectation and reality of working from home.

The 'expectation' shows a smartly dressed man in an office whereas the 'reality' is, well, a bit different.


The 68-year-old also confessed to have worn lungis along with shirts while on video calls.

"On some video calls from home, I DID wear a lungi under my shirt. Didn't have to stand up at any point during the meetings, but I suspect my colleagues may ask me to do so after this tweet!"

His tweet has understandably attracted many responses with over two thousand retweets and 22 thousand likes.

Only recently the Chairman of the Mahindra Group offered to help with the production of ventilators. Mahindra also added Mahindra Holidays was ready to offer its resorts as temporary care facilities and that its Project team was ready to assist the government and/or the Army in building temporary facilities.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,981

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,421

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    325

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    990,656

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,360,232

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    293,615

     

  • Total DEATHS

    75,961

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres