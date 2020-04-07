Work from Home 'Reality vs Expectation' - Anand Mahindra Makes His Confession

For a country that does not particularly work from home, the habits in India have had to change in recent weeks due to the nationwide lockdown after the coronavirus outbreak. This has of course resulted in a lot of creative minds flooding social media with humourous memes.

Nonetheless, this change of habit, difficult as it may have been for some, does have its benefits and Anand Mahindra was one of those who took to social media to point that out in his own humourous way.

"On a lighter note, this is from my #whatsappwonderbox," Mahindra wrote on Twitter while sharing the meme, which shows the difference between the expectation and reality of working from home.

The 'expectation' shows a smartly dressed man in an office whereas the 'reality' is, well, a bit different.





On a lighter note, this is from my #whatsappwonderbox. And I have a confession to make:On some Video Calls from home, I DID wear a lungi under my shirt. Didn’t have to stand up at any point during the meetings, but I suspect my colleagues may ask me to do so after this tweet! pic.twitter.com/e1IElefNaa

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 5, 2020



Always. Ever since my schooldays in Udhagamandalam (Ooty!) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 5, 2020



The 68-year-old also confessed to have worn lungis along with shirts while on video calls.

"On some video calls from home, I DID wear a lungi under my shirt. Didn't have to stand up at any point during the meetings, but I suspect my colleagues may ask me to do so after this tweet!"

His tweet has understandably attracted many responses with over two thousand retweets and 22 thousand likes.

Only recently the Chairman of the Mahindra Group offered to help with the production of ventilators. Mahindra also added Mahindra Holidays was ready to offer its resorts as temporary care facilities and that its Project team was ready to assist the government and/or the Army in building temporary facilities.