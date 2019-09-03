Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Work in Progress': Authorities Get Potholes Fixed After Bengaluru Artist's Moonwalking Video Goes Viral

"Work in progress.. Quick and prompt response from @BBMP," Baadal wrote in the caption.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2019, 3:17 PM IST
'Work in Progress': Authorities Get Potholes Fixed After Bengaluru Artist's Moonwalking Video Goes Viral
"Work in progress.. Quick and prompt response from @BBMP," Baadal wrote in the caption.
In a video that had gone viral on Monday, Bengaluru artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy was seen dressing up as an astronaut and walking over crater sized potholes which occupied the most of Tunganagar street in the city.

Baadal has won acclaim and appreciation for using art as a means of questioning those in power or highlighting the infrastructural problems which plague our society.

He has, over time, highlighted the pothole problem persisting in Bengaluru through unique and creative ways; to be honest, art seems all the more effective when it comes to gaining the attention of the local authorities.

Like the previous times, Baadal's viral video yesterday also had the intended effect. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP), the organisation that had been tagged in the video, took cognizance and immediately got to work on fixing the potholes in the area.

Check out the new video shared by the artist who always manages to get the work done:

"Thank you people for such a overwhelming response and support! Work in progress.. Quick and prompt response from

@BBMP," Baadal wrote in the caption.



