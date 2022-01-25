'Work of Art': Rare Pristine Coral Reef Discovered in Tahiti

In a rare find, a research team supported by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has discovered one of the largest coral reefs on the planet in “pristine” condition off the coast of Tahiti, the UN body informed in a press release. In the statement, UNESCO stated that the pristine condition of the giant corals makes it a highly valuable discovery. The corals that have been found deep underwater are in rose shape and are unharmed by human climate change, UNESCO tweeted on Thursday.

“A scientific research mission supported by UNESCO has discovered one of the world’s largest coral reefs off the coast of Tahiti. This highly unusual discovery is a great leap forward for science,” the UN body tweeted.

What makes it highly unusual is that the giant corals are up to 2 metres in diameter and as of now the vast majority of the known coral reefs sit at depths of up to 25 metres.

While explaining the details UNESCO added that this discovery suggests that there are many more large reefs present at the ocean’s ‘twilight zone’, depths of more than 30 metres, and the scientists are simply unaware about it.

RELATED STORIES Coral Reef Size of a Double-Decker Bus Found Near Australia

Appreciating the researchers, Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay said, “This remarkable discovery in Tahiti demonstrates the incredible work of scientists who, with the support of UNESCO, further the extent of our knowledge about what lies beneath.”

UNESCO added that the giant corals are the most extensive healthy coral reefs recorded till now as it is located at depths of between 30 and 65 metres and is around 3km in length and between 30 metre and 60/65 metre wide.

Calling it “a work of art”, the French photographer and founder of the 1 Ocean campaign, Alexis Rosenfield said, “It was magical to witness giant, beautiful rose corals which stretch for as far as the eye can see.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.