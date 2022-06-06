Worker Sacked for Sun-Drying Fryums on Steps of Karnataka Legislature Building Reinstated

A daily worker who almost lost her job for drying fryums on the steps of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha at Belagavi in Karnataka was allowed to work on the premises again. A photo of the ‘sandige’ (fryums) drying on the government legislature building went viral on social media and drew widespread criticism. On enquiry, it was found that a worker, Mallavva, had brought them for sun drying. The photo caused a lot of embarrassment for officials working there. Netizens asked if this was the proper way to utilise a building that was built at a cost of Rs 400 crore.

SL Bhimnayak, an assistant executive engineer working at Public Works Department rushed to the spot and asked Mallavva to take off the sandige. She was also severely reprimanded and fired on the spot. However, the worker said that she was very poor and just had a small room to share with her family. After she narrated her side, officials decided to retain her and she resumed working two days later. She was asked never to compromise the dignity of the building again. Mallava has been working there since 2007.

There was a campaign on the social networking sites demanding that Mallavva should be allowed to join work.

