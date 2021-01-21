Working From Road? Trio From Mumbai Cycled to Kanyakumari Without Missing Office

People dream of going on a trip with friends but not all of us can take holiday from work. The Covid-19 crisis also dampened plans of many as using public transport is discouraged during the pandemic and going outside also has its risks. However, all these factors could not deter three friends who took a trip from Maharashtra’s Mumbai to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on their cycles. Not only this, but the trio from Maharashtra also kept working from the road all throughout their trip.

The trio namely Bakcen George, Allwyn Joseph and Ratish Bhalerao transformed working from home as the three went cycling together during the Covid-19 pandemic when work from home has become the norm for many professionals, reported The Indian Express.

It was the idea of 31-year-old Bakcen who first thought of it in November. Although initially, he was the only one who was enthusiastic about the trip, a couple of days before the trip, his friends Allwyn and Ratish also decided to tag along.

This became Bakcen’s third long-distance trip as the trio covered more than 1,687 kilometres of distance between the two states in around one month. Even during the journey, the men stopped at local roadside eateries and used makeshift workstations to continue their work.

Speaking about the trip, Bakcen said that although it was challenging, the trip was worth it. He added that cycling is liberating and exhilarating and doesn’t feel like a chore.

Quoting Bakcen, the report says that the gadgets which the friends were carrying were a problem as they added weight to the cycle.

The group of friends used to start cycling at 4 am every day and would decide to meet each other at 11 am at a commonly agreed destination.

According to Allwyn, the first two days were difficult but after that, they started getting familiarised with the routine. He says that on average, they cycled 80 kilometres daily and on weekends, the rides were longer.

They faced some difficulties during the trip as the accommodation facilities were not available at some places due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, there were no other major problems and the trio was able to complete the trip for Rs 25,000 each.

The managers of the three friends at their respective workplaces also supported them in their adventurous journey, however, it was made clear to the friends that the work should not suffer.

According to the report, Ritesh said that the best part of their trip was experiencing different lifestyles. He said that despite spending most of their time cycling, they managed to also reflect about life during the trip.