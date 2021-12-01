World AIDS Day: Know The Origins of The Chronic, Life-Threatening Health Condition

Across the globe every year, December 1 is observed as World AIDS Day to spread awareness against the disease. For the first time, the day was observed in 1988 as it came to global attention infecting nearly 75 million people.

Earlier, due to the lack of awareness, several social taboos were associated with HIV and AIDS, leading to discrimination against those infected. But now, as people are becoming aware, many misconceptions have vanished. However, it doesn’t matter if it’s the 20th century, the knowledge of people even in some developing countries is limited about the disease.

Many of you know that acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) is a chronic, life-threatening, but not immediately fatal illness caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that disturbs the body’s ability to fight infections.

But where did the deadly virus come from?

The origin of HIV has always been a subject of continuous research and debate since the very start. However, in the 1920s, scientists found a strain of SIV in chimpanzees that were nearly identical to HIV in humans.

Another question: How did the virus originate from chimpanzees and then make its way to humans?

If the history of the epidemic is to be believed, the HIV-infected chimpanzee was found in the Cameroonian forest of Congo in 1920. A man tried to hunt the chimpanzee following which the chimpanzee attacked the hunter. In this way, the blood of both got mixed and this virus spread from chimpanzee to human.

