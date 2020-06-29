World Asteroid Day 2020: Here's Why and When the Day is Observed Globally

International Asteroid Day is observed on June 30.

The day is observed to spread awareness among people about the intensity and impact that an asteroid can have when it crashes on planet Earth.

Further, the day also stresses upon making people aware of other objects that can be harmful as and when they strike the Earth.

The date of June 30 was decided to commemorate the Tunguska impact over Siberia, Russian Federation. This incident occurred on June 30, 1908, and is said to be the most harmful known asteroid-related event that this planet has seen. This was called so because it destroyed local plants and animals.

Various talks and panel discussions are held among eminent people who are experts in the particular field as a part of International Asteroid Day.

This day has been observed since 2017 after the UN general assembly implemented resolution A/RES/71/90 in December 2016.

Giving an insight with regard to the importance of the day, Marc Scheper, Head of Space Transportation, Robotic Missions and Exploration in an official release said, "Asteroid Day rightly demands that asteroids must be discovered since they pose a risk to our planet from time to time. The combination of NASA’s deflection mission DART and ESA’s mission HERA allows us to find out how asteroid deflection works and, at the same time, learn more about these celestial bodies. I am proud that OHB is the designated industrial prime for the HERA mission".

This year all events and discussions pertaining to this day will be held virtually due to the widespread impact of the global coronavirus pandemic.