World Asteroid Day 2022: History, Significance and All You Need to Know

WORLD ASTEROID DAY 2022: Asteroids are the celestial rocks that are smaller than a planet but revolve around the sun like them. They are leftovers from the formation of our solar system and can be as small as 10 meters across or as huge as 530 km in diameter.

While most of the asteroids don’t pose a threat to our planet and the life thriving on it, some are not that innocuous and can cause a catastrophe if they collide with Earth. Hence, June 30 is observed as the International Asteroid Day annually to raise awareness on the risks of an asteroid impact.

World Asteroid Day: History

In December 2016, the United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution A/RES/71/90 and designated June 30 as the International Asteroid Day. The date was chosen to observe the anniversary of the Tunguska asteroid impact over Siberia, on June 30, 1908. The idea to mark the day was proposed by the Association of Space Explorers which was endorsed by the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS).

World Asteroid Day: Significance

The International Asteroid Day is aimed at creating awareness of the destruction that can be caused in the event of an asteroid impact. As many remain oblivious about asteroids and the risks they pose to the planet, it becomes crucial to familiarise them with the threats through events, campaigns, and more.

World Asteroid Day: Celebrations

Several organizations are working to spread awareness of the risks posed by asteroids with B612 being one of them. The day is celebrated by organising events, distributing educational material, and running online campaigns among others.

