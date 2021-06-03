World Bicycle Day: How the Covid-19 Pandemic Led to a More Cycle-Friendly World

The coronavirus pandemic has brought in many changes to our daily life and one such change is how we commute. With public transport mostly off the roads in several states due to the lockdown, many people are making the switch to cycles. On World Bicycle Day, a report from the state of West Bengal shows how many people in Kolkata are considering the healthier travelling alternative, a side effect of pandemic lockdown. The World Bicycle Day is designated by the United Nations as an occasion to remember how switching to cycling can bring in many benefits to oneself as well as the environment. From being a great way to workout, to being a cleaner way of traveling, the benefits of cycling are many. According to a report by The Telegraph, the streets of Kolkata are witnessing more two-wheeler traffic these days, which also includes cyclists. The report mentions how cyclists were spotted on almost all major thoroughfares of the city on Wednesday. Most of the commuters were cycling to work since public transport remains shut amidst the pandemic. Cyclists were spotted at the central business districts of Kolkata, while others were headed for Bangur, Lake Town, Vivekananda Road, College Street, and BB Ganguly Street.

Most of these commuters who are cycling to work, are small business owners. Speaking to The Telegraph, Arindam Das who works in a sari shop said that he decided to cycle to his shop on Bidhan Sarani from his residence at Ghola in North 24-Parganas, around 17km from the city centre of Kolkata.

With many workers peddling to work, it should be noted that increased bicycle use can contribute to lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Cycling also leads to a healthier life, with increased cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength and flexibility. Exercise also improves joint mobility and helps decrease stress levels. With this travelling alternative, commuters can also save up on fuel and other expenditure that they may have to incur otherwise. Cycling also helps in generating awareness about the local environment and sustainable consumption.

