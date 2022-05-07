World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen Just Checkmated Everyone With His Pick-up Line

World Chess number 1 Magnus Carlsen seems to be a grandmaster when it comes to pick-up lines as well. A Twitter user asked for chess-related pick-up lines and the Norwegian champion delivered. His line? “Hi. My name is Magnus Carlsen." Carlsen certainly isn’t oblivious to his own impact. While most of us may have to employ a greater degree of creativity to impress a date, the same rules probably don’t apply on Carlsen. In February, however, Carlsen had been knocked out by 16-year-old Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa from Tamil Nadu in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters- an online rapid chess competition. Carlsen had soon beaten the teen at the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour event. “I am the best — I don’t have any doubt about that, but you gotta prove it when you play!" Carlsen said after the win, as per a MensXP report.

His pick-up line certainly seems to be true to character. Social media users- barring the odd commenter who found it slightly “cringe"- applauded Carlsen’s pick-up line. At any rate, he is literally the only one who could make that line work.

Hi. My name is Magnus Carlsen. https://t.co/HhZwt4bMXW— Magnus Carlsen (@MagnusCarlsen) May 6, 2022

You forgot to add “Naam tho suna hoga “ https://t.co/AaITVF40MQ— Shakthimaan (@sk_doctor3) May 7, 2022

Surprise surprise, I am praggananda https://t.co/O4yWwueS7O— Sangharsh Patil (@SangharshPati13) May 7, 2022

this is the coldest tweet i have ever seen https://t.co/4jtpnhALPb— davis (@weakabo) May 6, 2022

It isn't arrogance, if it's true https://t.co/LtjQ9rHUuW— Raja Hashaam (@RajaHashaam7) May 6, 2022

The only guy who can use this and actually pull it off https://t.co/of7SDiFKfQ— WĀJID (@mrsophisticatd) May 6, 2022

In February, Praggnanandhaa, who won the match against Armenia’s Levon Aronian in the Airthings series, drew 2 matches, while other matches ended in defeat. In this situation, Praggnanandhaa faced the five-time world chess champion Magnus Carlsen from Norway. The 16-year-old played by choosing black pieces in the match. During the game’s 39th move, Magnus Carlsen conceded defeat. The defeat of the 5-times world champion by a 16-year-old boy from Chennai created an eye-widen moment internationally. Earlier, Magnus Carlsen was defeated by Viswanathan Anand and Pentala Harikrishna from India.

