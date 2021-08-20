'World Class': This Clip From 1999 Bollywood Movie is Desi Twitter's New Cringe Gem

Twitter had a gala time recently when someone posted a movie clip that had people laughing their hearts out. The clip is from the 1999 Hindi comedy film Mother. Directed and produced by Sawaan Kumar, it starred Rekha, Jeetendra, Randhir Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Shashikala, Sanober Kabir and Rahat Khan.

Now a clip from the movie has gone viral. In the video, one can see Rahat Khan's character Raj being told by his mother and grandmother to breakup with his girlfriend Jiya. They think that Jiya isn't as affluent as they are. The interaction between Raj and his family members is hilarious and the word 'class' has been used innumerable times in a span of almost two minutes. Raj's mother suggests he invite Jiya to a party and insult her before the guests. This will ensure that she never thinks of becoming a part of Raj's family. Everything goes as per the plans and Jiya doesn't put up with Raj's behaviour and decides to leave the party. But to everyone's surprise Raj does something unexpected.

Users had a ball of a time making memes and posting hilarious comments. The clip definitely lightened up the mood. Some were so intrigued by the video that they decided to watch the film. One user wrote: "Form is temporary but class is permanent." But there were people who thought that the clip wasted two minutes of their life. To this Jibran T. Siddiqui, who posted the video, wrote that he thought when he has wasted time on this video they even others should.

Based on the Broadway musical Mamma Mia, the film revolved around Rekha's character Asha who had affairs with three men played by Jeetendra, Randhir Kapoor and Rakesh Roshan. She comes face-to-face with these men again when her daughter decides to get married. Sanober Kabir played the part of the daughter, Jiya.

