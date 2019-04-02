World Cup 2011: Twitter Relives Golden Memories From the Night When Dhoni Hit the Winning Six

Not changed my Wallpaper since 8 years...now I want a new one



Pls do the needful @msdhoni ❤️❤️❤️#WorldCup2011 #WorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/BCb1y730nU — zooMIe... (@iamZoomie) April 2, 2019

Thank you Yuvi @YUVSTRONG12 for winning several games single handedly to bring us two world cups. 💕 #WorldCup2011 pic.twitter.com/0xUF5tPsRX — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) April 2, 2019

One of the most epic moments of India in Cricket history.#WorldCup2011 pic.twitter.com/0HzGCKirVp — Phenomenal_One 🇮🇳 (@kingslayer112) April 2, 2019

8YEARS Ago On This Day #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 Lifted The World Cup 🏆 😍#WorldCup2011

Heroic Innings Of Gauti 👌 🙏

Most Memorable Six By MSD in History Of Indian Cricket ❤🙌

Every player put their 100%. throughout the tournament. Total team effort. 🙌🙏👌🏆🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/lKeOrtY2px — Punit KL🇮🇳 (@punitkl05) April 2, 2019

Whn sehwag & sachin was dismissed,whole stadium was stuffed

Thn he came, he conquer & he decided d feat.

He's bowled in 97, didn't make a 💯 's but widout dis innings its impossible 4 india 2 lift d #WorldCup2011

Dis is wht we called d dive tht defined @GautamGambhir D LEGEND pic.twitter.com/7KfasDq2U4 — Sushree Ronali #GGUnbeaten (@SushreeRonali) April 2, 2019

2nd April, 2011. Indeed a very special date in Indian Cricket History. 8 years to India's 2nd Cricket World Cup win !!



Found these extracts of 'The Telegraph' dated 3rd April, 2011.#WorldCup2011 pic.twitter.com/6oHopZT6LG — CricfreakZ (@cricfreakz) April 2, 2019

8YEARS Ago On This Day India Lifted The World Cup ❤#WorldCup2011

Heroic Innings Of Gauti 🙏

Most Memorable Six By MSD in History Of Indian Cricket ❤

Best Gift For GOD OF CRICKET For His 21 Years Service 😭💜 @imVkohli @virendersehwag @GautamGambhir @StarSportsIndia ❤❤🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ue5TqaMUrY — MilanAkkians (@milanmckay5) April 2, 2019

April 2nd 2011 will be remembered forever..#WorldCup2011 ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/6orSKT0GAH — Dᴀʀᴋ Kɴɪɢʜᴛ (@DarkKnight_) April 1, 2019

2nd April 2011:



When Sachin got out I went into a state of shock. Went to my room, cried for an whole hour. Then my dad came, smiled said "Lagta hai Aaj tera Dhoni jeetaega". I swear that was the fastest run between two rooms in the history of mankind. 😍😂#WorldCup2011 pic.twitter.com/fJkvspnhHJ — Mohit Singh (@im_ms_) April 2, 2019

This day that year!

Those moments will remain with us forever.Champions!🏏🇮🇳#WorldCup2011 pic.twitter.com/lmv1lOEmxM — M A R U T || शिवभक्त (@eyeofmarut) April 2, 2019

2nd April #worldcup2011



" #Dhoni finishes off in style, it’s a magnificent strike into the crowd, India lifts the world cup after 28 years. The party has started in the dressing room. And it’s an Indian captain, who has been absolutely magnificent on the night of the finals."♥ pic.twitter.com/PIirFrOAKO — 💛 мѕ∂ιαи🏆мα∂нυ 💛 (@madhu7781) April 2, 2019

The most iconic victory for Indian Cricket Team! This day in 2011 India lift the World Cup after 28 years!🏆



Thq @GautamGambhir 🙏🙏#worldcup2011 #WorldCupHero pic.twitter.com/fMtHcI0ly5 — RAJ🇮🇳 (@AlwaysRaj9999) April 2, 2019

2 April, 2011.



A day which will be etched in the every Indians memory forever and ever ❤️#WorldCup2011 pic.twitter.com/ktO4MPj44Z — Prajakta Bhawsar (@18prajakta) April 1, 2019

One of the most emotional moments in my life. I was into tears when @sachin_rt got out. Then came the young champ Virat who made an excellent partnership with Gauti. Gauti and Dhoni have made the dream of God and millions of Indians become true.#WorldCup2011 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/wLy78Lttx2 — Technically overloaded (@Srikhar_PSPK) April 2, 2019