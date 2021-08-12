On World Elephant Day, elephants at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad got to feast on a scrumptious buffet of their favourite dishes. Among the treats was a special ragi and rice cake with toppings of fruits, vegetables, sprouts and corn. The sides included sugarcane, pineapple, jaggery, coconut and freshly-cut green grass.

The cakes were prepared by the Feed Store in the zoo and the keepers who take care of the pachyderms. The zoo has four healthy (one male and three female) elephants. Their names are Vijay, Vanaja, Asha and Sita. The youngest, Sita (38), came to the zoo in 2016 after she was rescued from Jamuna Circus.

In a video released by the zoo, the three female elephants can be seen savouring the delicacies and even stealing morsels from each other’s plates. None of the jumbos seemed to mind though.

Speaking about how these big, gentle animals should not be mistreated, VVL Subhadra Devi, the zoo’s curator said: “Elephants should neither be seen as a source of entertainment in circuses nor tortured in the name of celebrations. We all should enjoy the beauty and grace of the huge animal which is a feast to eyes.”

Earlier this year, the elephant family in the zoo received a blow after a celebrated member, Rani, passed away at the age of 83. She was popular because of her regular participation in Bonalu and Muharram processions.

Nehru Zoological Park is known to celebrate all days dedicated to animals with much gusto. Earlier, on World Lion Day on August 10, a drawing competition was conducted to raise awareness about wildlife. The event saw as many as 50 participants, and one of them received the ‘Best Picture’ prize. On World Crocodile Day, the zoo highlighted its efforts towards ex-situ conservation breeding of the reptiles. “Due to natural surroundings, open moat enclosures, well formulated diet charts, experienced veterinary team, biologists, dedicated keepers and well-supported administration, the zoo is successfully breeding several endangered species,” the curator had said.

