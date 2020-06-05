World Environment Day 2020: 5 Indian YouTubers Who Will Help Grow Your Home Gardening Skills

Being confined to indoors and with a lot of time on their hands, people got creative during the coronavirus pandemic. Dalgona coffee was churned, banana bread was baked, workout routines turned into internet challenges.

But people were hungry to learn more. The locked-down janta turned to Google to learn or better their home gardening skills - something that has seen a considerable spike since the coronavirus outbreak turned into a pandemic.

Plants are like pets. They have their own specific needs and set routines. Under-watering can hurt them, over-watering can turn them droopy, and deriving them of an occasional meal of compost can drain them of their essential nutrients.

Growing an edible or flowering plant in your kitchen or apartment balcony is no easy feat. There's no instant gratification and the process of a seed turning into a seedling to a bushy, healthy plant requires a lot of patience, love and labour.

Starting out gardening at home can seem daunting at first and may leave you in a maze of questions - is the sunlight ample? Can my plants grow in artificial light? What are the best air-purifying plants? Which plant requires less attention? Why is my plant dying?

This is where gardening pundits on YouTube come into the picture.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, we have compiled a list of plant lovers actively posting tutorials and DIY hacks to help you kickstart a new hobby and guide you along in your journey of making the planet (and plant) greener.



Garden Up

Your one-stop-shop for all the things you need to learn about indoor plants. Curated by Ekta Chaudhary, Garden Up is a breath of fresh air, literally. (Pro tip: Ekta also runs a channel for her Hindi-speaking audience.) From beautifying your living room with decorative plants to essential tips such as how much to water your plant, you are in the right hands.



Urban Gardening

When life gives you a lemon, make more. If you're a budding gardener and wish to propagate your own tomatoes and chillies at home, Urban Gardening is your man. Run by Mohit Kumar Singh Rajput, his videos exhibit prowess yet simplistic approach to the art that will push you in the right direction.



Gardening is my Passion

As the name suggests, Gardening is my Passion is a channel full of passion. Curated by Dr Surja Prakash Agarwala, Principal of Vidyanagar College in West Bengal, you can grow your own spices at home!

Sticking to his expertise in teaching, Surja will teach you how to grow fruits and veggies and which seasons are the best to experience rewarding produce.



Vijaya's Creative Garden

Right off the bat, Vijaya's Creative Garden gives you a disclaimer in her bio that she isn't a professional gardener and whatever you see on her channel has been learnt by her own experience. Take baby steps into the world of growing your own vegetables and herbs by subbing to this channel. Fun fact, she uses available, often discarded items at home to do the gardening to cut down pollution.



Manju Handa Organic Gardening

Gardening can be even more fun when you use DIY jugaad methods to protect the planet. Manju Handa Organic Gardening will help you grow your own mini nursery at home while you also get educated about recycling, a need of the hour for our pale blue dot.

