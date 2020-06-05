World Environment Day 2020: Events Around the Globe Happening to Raise Awareness

Human beings have long used and exploited the resources found on earth to their profit. But it cannot be stressed enough that the planet requires care in return of the life that it gives us. On World Environment Day, people try to spread awareness about our world, conduct events and share stories of saving nature.

The World Environment Day will be taking place on June 5. While many activists will take on virtual campaigns to raise awareness about the need to help our environment, there are some events and celebrations set to happen all around the planet.

1. World Bicycle Day







The United Nations celebrated the World Bicycle Day annually on June 3. Earlier, in the month of May, people of Afghanistan had participated in a cycling event, held to mark the World Environment Day.





2. World Oceans Day







On June 8 every year, people honour, take steps to protect and conserve the ocean on World Ocean Day. For 2020, the motive is to protect 30 percent of the “blue planet” by 2030.





3. United States National Trails Day







On the first Saturday of June this year, American Hiking Society asks all to take a pledge and commit to at least one action in 2020 taken to preserve “quality green space”.





4. World Day to combat desertification and drought







The UN celebrates this day annually on June 17 to commemorate the work put in by countries in the field of sustainable land management. Last year saw the 25th anniversary of the observance.





5. World Rainforest Day







Every June 22nd, the rainforests are celebrated and people are encouraged to take action to preserve it. Anyone interested to contribute can pledge to eat meat free meals, donate, or support the rainforest protectors.



