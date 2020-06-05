World Environment Day 2020: Oceans are Slowly Becoming Unsustainable Habitats





Human beings are one of the youngest species to exist on earth. Even then, we have exploited several natural resources at an alarming rate, pushing the planet to the verge of crisis. While climate change is showing its effect every year with increasing intensity, people are devising alternative resources to save the non-renewable resources.







Oceans cover a huge area of the planet and act as the home to a number of flora and fauna. But years of oil extraction, garbage dumping has resulted in the loss of habitat of several species.

While we celebrate the World Environment Day 2020 on June 5, here is a look at some of the biggest stories of the year regarding these water bodies:







1. Global Warming to Affect the Deepest Ocean Creatures: Global warming is one of the major concerns of the world, leading to climate change. A study recently published in the Nature Climate Change claimed that global warming will not spare even the deepest layers of the ocean. Increasing temperatures will lead to a major shift in the habitats of aquatic beings.





2. Ocean level to rise by 1.3 Metres in Just 80 Years: Another study, published in the journal Climate Atmospheric Science, claimed that the oceans will likely rise as much as 1.3 metres by 2100 if the temperature of Earth's surface rises by another 3.5 degrees Celsius.

3. Aquatic fauna like sharks, tuna might go extinct as oxygen level decreases in oceans: The decreasing level of oxygen in oceans, owing to pollution and global warming, is another concern for scientists. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) fears that the absence of oxygen from the ocean might result in the extinction of various water bodies.







4. Oceans were the hottest in 2019: If you think 2020 is the only year that is causing you worries, it is important to remember that the year 2019 wasn’t kind either. According to the data compiled by China's Institute of Atmospheric Physics (IAP), the oceans were the hottest in recorded history last year. This was a result of man made emissions.





5. Sea level in the central Indian Ocean rising at an alarming rate: India bore the brunt of two massive cyclones - Amphan and Nisarga - in the last few weeks. This distress in the water bodies is not an instant phenomenon. In fact, a study published in the journal Nature Geoscience last year proved that the sea level in the central Indian Ocean is on a constant rise.





