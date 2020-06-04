World Environment Day 2020: These Organisations are Working for a Better, Greener Future

World Environment Day is observed on June 5, in order to protect and raise awareness about Earth. It is considered as one of the biggest annual events carried out by the United Nations. The theme of the day this year is ‘Celebrate Biodiversity’.

While each individual should be sensitive about mother Earth, there are some organisations that are dedicated towards protection of the environment.

Take a look at these organisations:

EcoDrive

The Hong Kong-based organisation works towards raising awareness about the hazards of using single use plastic. EcoDrive was founded by 11 women who aimed to see reduced usage of plastic in their country. The organisation conducts various events like beach cleanups, and community outreach programs in order to sensitise people.

International Women Association Kep

This Cambodia-based NGO also works towards recycling plastic in creative ways. The idea of the organisation is to urge people to reuse the existing plastic in as many ways possible. They also employ women to carry out the recycling process wherein they convert a normal plastic bag into a purse, basket etc, which makes it long lasting. The NGO is also spreading awareness among children about plastic waste.

Terra Conscious

This organisation works towards marine conservation. They create awareness among people by conducting educational learning experiences through various fun and adventurous activities like ocean biodiversity experiences, kayaking explorations, diving programs and cycling trails, they make conservation fun and powerful.





Climate Conversations

Climate change is not restricted to any specific part of the world. Whether it be forest fires in Australia to greenhouse gas emissions in other parts of the world, it affects everyone. The main aim of Climate Conversations is to start a conversation in the direction of spreading awareness about climate change. The organisation also offers a variety of outreach programs that one can use in order to start a conversation around climate change.

