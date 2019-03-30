World Idli Day: Shashi Tharoor Joins Twitter in Celebrating India's Favourite Breakfast

Today is #WorldIdliDay— a celebrate the king of foods! I don’t start my day without several! pic.twitter.com/tDWk2U8S2x — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 30, 2019

Lets eat some of those Idlis D: #WorldIdliDay — Kinshuk Sunil (@kinshuksunil) March 30, 2019

March 30 marks World Idli Day, and Indians everywhere took to their social media to celebrate their love for the South Indian breakfast staple. With mentions in South Indian historical texts dating back to a thousand years, the steamed rice cakes have become popular all over India, and beyond, spreading along with the South Indian diaspora, especially as a breakfast food.Among the dish's celebrants was Congress MP and social media maven Shashi Tharoor, who took to Twitter to share that his day didn't start without several of them.According to insights from Swiggy’s third annual 2018 StatEATistics Report- a comprehensive analysis of India’s food ordering habits - the Idli was one of the most commonly ordered breakfast dishes in the country in 2018. Popular versions of the South Indian dish included Rava idli, Ghee Podi Idli, Thatte Idli, Butter idli, Tawa Idli, Guntur Idli, Idli Vada, Sambar Idli or just a plain single serve order.According to Swiggy’s order analysis, 2018:By placing the highest orders online (on Swiggy) Bangalore emerged as the Idli Capital of India in 2018. Hyderabadi and Chennai came in close as the 2nd and 3rd most ardent fans of the fluffy dish!The humble south Indian dish was also widely popular in cities like Mumbai, Gurgaon, Pune and Kolkata as well, with these cities featuring in the top ten cities to order Idli.While Idli was most ordered for breakfast, across India, the second highest number of Idli orders were placed for dinner. Interestingly, many turned to Swiggy for Idli late in the night (post 11 pm) as well. It was also widely ordered for lunch and as an evening snack.Pan-India, Idli was amongst the top 5 most pre-ordered dishes (via Swiggy Scheduled)Swiggy’s order analysis is based on millions of orders Swiggy received on its platform as the largest food delivery platform in the country. The analysis is for the period between Dec 2017- Nov 2018 across 15 cities in India.