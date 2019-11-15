'World in Danger': 8-Year-Old’s Song on Climate Change Will Give You the Chills

The impact of climate change is inescapable when even 8-year-old children start to sing songs about it.

While many ignorant adults including those in powerful positions have continued to show apathy towards combating climate change, children around the globe are putting in their time and energy to raise awareness about climate change. In their own little ways, many are making efforts to save the future they are growing into.

While Greta Thunberg has emerged as one of the most prominent faces of the global youth movement against climate changing, she is nevertheless not the only one. Plenty of other and sometimes even younger children are constantly coming up with innovative new ways to do their part in drawing attention of the masses.

8-year-old Frankie Morland from the United Kingdoms is one such little boy. Frankie has written and composed a song by himself and titled it, 'World in danger.' The little boy did so 'to raise awareness on climate change and is donating all his profits to environmental causes.'

The striking lyrics merged with the conspicuous visuals depict a world growing grey, oceans oozing out plastic containers, children lamenting their loss while a polar bear sits on a small ice slab helplessly staring at the melting ice sheets.

A line from the song goes something like, "Imagine a man sitting on the moon, looking down at the world that we created, with a tear in his eye, as the clouds cover his view", followed by the chorus, "Let’s all enjoy the world today, because tomorrow could be a very different day".

Frankie has been raising funds for the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) since he was 4-year-old.

The record is set to release on December 13, 2019 and the boy aims to donate the revenue to environment charities

