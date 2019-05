Top 10 Wholesome Memes of 2019 to Cheer You Up on World Laughter Day

romeo don’t drink the poison she’s not dead! oh no he has airpods in he can’t hear us oh my god pic.twitter.com/UTsMfkPuSu — mauri ‎⎊ saw endgame 2x (@spicynugg) January 25, 2019

Laughter is the best medicine, but to what ailment? Boredom, it seems. That can be the only reason why netizens are so interested in making memes. Everything that is anything today is a meme already. Be it politics, society, pop culture or sports, meme creators find ways to make a meme out of any situation.Desi memes are specially funny because they fuse international meme content with relatable Indian twists and pop-culture references.In a cricket-worshipping nation like India, cricket are bound to flow aplenty. And when moment's like Ravichandran Aswin 'Mankading' Jos Buttler during an IPL match occur, it's hard not to make memes. In fact, when the KXIP skipper tried the infamous 'Mankad' technique to dismiss Rajasthan Royals' Buttler in March, Indian Twitter burst withs some of the most creative memes. Election season in India has spawned several meme-fests on social media and some of them have been truly hilarious. Take, for example, the trend that started after celebrity hair-stylist Jawed Habib joined the BJP in Bengal. The internet was instantly flooded with photoshopped images of BJP leaders including PM Modi and Amith Shah to with fantastic new hairstyles. Some of them were indeed pretty glam.Some of these memes may seem random but aren't. Ever since Apple AirPods hit the market in 2016, the wireless earbuds have been a subject of mockery on social media. Yes, the tech giant has sold millions of them, even running short in Europe and Asia due to its high user demand, but the earphones from Apple have also been constant fodder for memes. And Indians, as usual, have been at the top of their game with it.