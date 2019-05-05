Take the pledge to vote

5-min read

Top 10 Wholesome Memes of 2019 to Cheer You Up on World Laughter Day

On World Laughter Day, here are some of the most memed moments of 2019 so far.

News18.com

Updated:May 5, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
Top 10 Wholesome Memes of 2019 to Cheer You Up on World Laughter Day
Image credit: Twitter
Laughter is the best medicine, but to what ailment? Boredom, it seems. That can be the only reason why netizens are so interested in making memes. Everything that is anything today is a meme already. Be it politics, society, pop culture or sports, meme creators find ways to make a meme out of any situation.

Desi memes are specially funny because they fuse international meme content with relatable Indian twists and pop-culture references.

Ashwin's Mankad moment

In a cricket-worshipping nation like India, cricket are bound to flow aplenty. And when moment's like Ravichandran Aswin 'Mankading' Jos Buttler during an IPL match occur, it's hard not to make memes. In fact, when the KXIP skipper tried the infamous 'Mankad' technique to dismiss Rajasthan Royals' Buttler in March, Indian Twitter burst withs some of the most creative memes.





When BJP Ministers got new 'hair styles'

Election season in India has spawned several meme-fests on social media and some of them have been truly hilarious. Take, for example, the trend that started after celebrity hair-stylist Jawed Habib joined the BJP in Bengal. The internet was instantly flooded with photoshopped images of BJP leaders including PM Modi and Amith Shah to with fantastic new hairstyles. Some of them were indeed pretty glam.





Oh God, they have Air Pods on memes

Some of these memes may seem random but aren't. Ever since Apple AirPods hit the market in 2016, the wireless earbuds have been a subject of mockery on social media. Yes, the tech giant has sold millions of them, even running short in Europe and Asia due to its high user demand, but the earphones from Apple have also been constant fodder for memes. And Indians, as usual, have been at the top of their game with it.







First image of the Supermassive Blackhole

The image of Supermassive Black Hole was of literally astronomical importance to the scientific world, a validation of Einstein's Theory of General Relativity, published by him in 1905. Yet, the picture, taken by Katie Boughman, instantly became a meme.





Daya's Endgame

When Daya from CID summed up the fans' mood after watching Avengers: endgame.



When Tik Tok was banned in India

Recently the video-centric social media app Tik Tok was banned from app stores after it faced significant backlash, including allegations of quality control, wherein multiple reports surfaced with questions of how abusive or pornographic a general section of TikTok’s content was. The app's addictiveness and cyberbullying were additional reasons that contributed to its deletion. Desi fans mourned the loss with memes.





Game of Thrones

The last season of Game of Thrones has been pretty intense so far and so have the memes. Be it Arya Stark's 'not today' moment in the Battle for Winterfell, Cersei Lannister craving elephants in the first episode and or Daenerys Targaryan smiling 'sarcastically' at Sansa Stark, or Night King's almond manicure, this season has been full of memes. Take a look at some of the best.











North West's boot tantrum

Kim Kardashian seems to have passed on her celebrity to daughter North West. Recently the toddler threw a tantrum at not being allowed to wear her mother's boots on her day out. Kardashian posted the images of her daughter's temper tantrum on Twitter and netizens had a golden time.







Nancy Pelosi's sarcastic clapping in Donald Trump's face

California Democrat and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave memers a run for their money in February when she went ahead and smirked at United States President Donald Trump while slow-clapping during his State of the Union speech. It came after Trump's plea to "reject the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise and the common good". Pelosi locked eyes with the President and gave him a steely smirk while clapping her manicured nails at right at his face, giving birth to the best meme of 2019 so far.



tweet

Avengers: Endgame

And last but not the least, one cannot ignore the obsession with Avengers: Endgame, the last film in the super popular franchise. The film earned millions in India and fan frenzy surrounding it was record level. And the internet paid tribute to the end of the Avengers in the most hilarious ways possible.




