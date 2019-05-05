Top 10 Wholesome Memes of 2019 to Cheer You Up on World Laughter Day
On World Laughter Day, here are some of the most memed moments of 2019 so far.
Image credit: Twitter
Desi memes are specially funny because they fuse international meme content with relatable Indian twists and pop-culture references.
Ashwin's Mankad moment
In a cricket-worshipping nation like India, cricket are bound to flow aplenty. And when moment's like Ravichandran Aswin 'Mankading' Jos Buttler during an IPL match occur, it's hard not to make memes. In fact, when the KXIP skipper tried the infamous 'Mankad' technique to dismiss Rajasthan Royals' Buttler in March, Indian Twitter burst withs some of the most creative memes.
#AshwinMankads pic.twitter.com/UpTz154zJK— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 26, 2019
Me during Month ends— ज्ञानी #Arya पहलवान काणिया (@Kanatunga) March 25, 2019
#Ashwin #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/av1N27zknR
When BJP Ministers got new 'hair styles'
Election season in India has spawned several meme-fests on social media and some of them have been truly hilarious. Take, for example, the trend that started after celebrity hair-stylist Jawed Habib joined the BJP in Bengal. The internet was instantly flooded with photoshopped images of BJP leaders including PM Modi and Amith Shah to with fantastic new hairstyles. Some of them were indeed pretty glam.
When a hairstylist joins BJP.@BJP4India#JavedHabib #Elections2019 pic.twitter.com/6pg0crT33C— Deepali Saxena (@deepalisaxenas) April 22, 2019
#JavedHabib joins #bjp ✌ pic.twitter.com/5pyZi83yME— faijal khan (@faijalkhantroll) April 22, 2019
Oh God, they have Air Pods on memes
Some of these memes may seem random but aren't. Ever since Apple AirPods hit the market in 2016, the wireless earbuds have been a subject of mockery on social media. Yes, the tech giant has sold millions of them, even running short in Europe and Asia due to its high user demand, but the earphones from Apple have also been constant fodder for memes. And Indians, as usual, have been at the top of their game with it.
romeo don’t drink the poison she’s not dead! oh no he has airpods in he can’t hear us oh my god pic.twitter.com/UTsMfkPuSu— mauri ⎊ saw endgame 2x (@spicynugg) January 25, 2019
First image of the Supermassive Blackhole
The image of Supermassive Black Hole was of literally astronomical importance to the scientific world, a validation of Einstein's Theory of General Relativity, published by him in 1905. Yet, the picture, taken by Katie Boughman, instantly became a meme.
I thought I’d seen that before #blackhole pic.twitter.com/3QtpTOxBaI— Corms (@Cormsbadger) April 10, 2019
I am sure the spatial resolution of the #blackhole images will get better in future. pic.twitter.com/uN9lmN9fGe— Fakhar Khalid (@FakharKhalid) April 10, 2019
Daya's Endgame
When Daya from CID summed up the fans' mood after watching Avengers: endgame.
Pic 1: After watching #InfinityWar— ✪ Veer ✪ (@ClawedHumor) April 27, 2019
Pic 2: After watching #EndGame pic.twitter.com/UQ1ECIPiSD
When Tik Tok was banned in India
Recently the video-centric social media app Tik Tok was banned from app stores after it faced significant backlash, including allegations of quality control, wherein multiple reports surfaced with questions of how abusive or pornographic a general section of TikTok’s content was. The app's addictiveness and cyberbullying were additional reasons that contributed to its deletion. Desi fans mourned the loss with memes.
2 minutes of Silence for the tiktok users who mentioned Actors in their Bio #TikTokban pic.twitter.com/XS9ILwfuUq— Shiva mani (@shivaa_mani) April 16, 2019
#TikTokban— Naval (@Naval07683036) April 16, 2019
Finally TikTok is going to ban pic.twitter.com/tGspxCmtr6
Game of Thrones
The last season of Game of Thrones has been pretty intense so far and so have the memes. Be it Arya Stark's 'not today' moment in the Battle for Winterfell, Cersei Lannister craving elephants in the first episode and or Daenerys Targaryan smiling 'sarcastically' at Sansa Stark, or Night King's almond manicure, this season has been full of memes. Take a look at some of the best.
"Can I speak to your manager please?"— JD (@Jonny_Dodds) April 26, 2019
"I AM the manager" pic.twitter.com/uA3ZXizJtH
Your girl when you’re talking about your favourite female friend at work https://t.co/JMjkL18ouR— Peaky Blinder (@meko__k) April 23, 2019
New SBI employee : What do you say to a person who wants to open an account?— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 29, 2019
SBI Manager : pic.twitter.com/O7ksa0sRVz
Cersei when there is no elephants #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/p7Orgo3yPf— tyler (@tylerfromyoga) April 15, 2019
This Nancy Pelosi: EVERYTHING. pic.twitter.com/FlnybjYDm1— (@jeonleoo) February 6, 2019
North West's boot tantrum
Kim Kardashian seems to have passed on her celebrity to daughter North West. Recently the toddler threw a tantrum at not being allowed to wear her mother's boots on her day out. Kardashian posted the images of her daughter's temper tantrum on Twitter and netizens had a golden time.
Sooooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn’t wear my boots. pic.twitter.com/Cla9uhnuuC— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 24, 2019
me telling my boyfriend that idc if he leaves vs. when he actually leaves pic.twitter.com/oGjDX0bKzI— m (@mxriannn) April 24, 2019
When I think about leaving my bed every morning : pic.twitter.com/5eR09ZzwLa— HELANG (@itsTodiii) April 24, 2019
Nancy Pelosi's sarcastic clapping in Donald Trump's face
California Democrat and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave memers a run for their money in February when she went ahead and smirked at United States President Donald Trump while slow-clapping during his State of the Union speech. It came after Trump's plea to "reject the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise and the common good". Pelosi locked eyes with the President and gave him a steely smirk while clapping her manicured nails at right at his face, giving birth to the best meme of 2019 so far.
When I tell my wife I changed a diaper. pic.twitter.com/N2ncXAuUb2— Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) February 6, 2019
Avengers: Endgame
And last but not the least, one cannot ignore the obsession with Avengers: Endgame, the last film in the super popular franchise. The film earned millions in India and fan frenzy surrounding it was record level. And the internet paid tribute to the end of the Avengers in the most hilarious ways possible.
the giant piece of broccoli waiting for me at the bottom of my curry fried rice pic.twitter.com/tgSILAtbNZ— ⚡️ ᶻᵃᶜʰ ⚡️ (@Z_ninetales) May 1, 2019
