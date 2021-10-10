World Mental Health Day 2021: Burnt-out Employees Taking Breaks Should Be Normalised

Conversations surrounding mental health in India have always been regarded with a scornful attitude, if not brushed under the carpet. A recent survey conducted by LinkedIn showed that more than half of India’s (55%) employed professionals feel stressed at work. Another survey by UNICEF and Gallup in early 2021 found only 41 per cent of Indians aged between 15 -24 who felt that it is good to get support for mental health problems, compared to an average of 83 per cent for 21 countries. India was the only one of 21 countries where only a minority of young people thought that people experiencing mental health troubles should reach out to others. In a busy, distracted world, the need to pause or break is commonly undervalued and ignored. Taking mental breaks or a gap year amid work or studies is often looked down upon as an ‘unimportant, lazy’ millennial trait. It’s no wonder then that India is the second largest country facing an increased percentage of employee burnouts at 29%, as per Microsoft’s Work Trend Index.

“In India, we need to break the stigma of talking about mental health and seeking support so that children can have better life outcomes. We must change the way we view mental health,” said UNICEF India Representative Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque. According to the Indian Journal of Psychiatry in 2019, at least 50 million children in India were affected with mental health issues even before Covid-19, with 80 – 90 per cent not seeking support. Wide gaps exist between mental health needs and mental health funding, too. According to Indian Journal of Psychiatry 2017, a mere 0.05 percent of its health budget has been spent annually on mental health. Authors of a University of Arizona-led study on patterns of thinking felt that training people during childhood to be comfortable during idle time may help maintain mental well-being.

Neah Anil, a software engineer who shifted to the US for studies, said that her mental health went for a toss after losing her job and facing financial crunches, among other things. “I started having panic attacks and I really wanted to take a break but my parents didn’t allow it. They were apprehensive of whether I’ll be able to continue my studies after the break and refused to acknowledge the seriousness of it even though I tried to explain. And I pushed myself, yet again," she shared. She temporarily relocated to India amid the pandemic, but the anxiety and panic remained. Taking professional help for your mental health is a more expensive affair in the US than in India. “I decided to seek help from a therapist here, but my mom walked in on me amid the session and decided that I shouldn’t have any ‘secrets’ that I’m not willing to share with my parents. According to her, these ‘problems’ can be sorted by just talking to parents. Even though I’m still battling self-doubt and feelings of unworthiness, therapy never happened again," she adds.

Divija Bhasin, a counselling psychologist and mental health advocate who goes by the username awkwardgoat3 and has around 90k Instagram followers, told News18 that one of the reasons these issues are mocked by the older generation is because they don’t find it relatable. If the youngsters show them that it is something they experience too, by enquiring about their mental health and how they cope with stress, they’ll be more empathetic. “If they claim they never struggled, you could remind them of certain life events you have experienced with them and how they were struggling. Everyone experiences these struggles. The events are different but the feelings are the same for all humans," she added.

Anything that is extreme is rarely healthy. Balance is very important in life or the burnout will decide the breaks. “Some people like to indulge in painting or dancing, while others like to watch their favorite TV show while having pizza. As long as the break is making you feel good and not causing any tangible harm it’s okay. The point of hobbies and breaks isn’t to feel productive, but to rest,” she added.

Sherly James, a mother of two married children, feels that her generation didn’t face or have the ‘luxury’ to experience much stress in their jobs. “Although, I do believe taking breaks and going for therapy should be normalised, when essential. Society shouldn’t paint it in a negative light," she said.

While many in the present generation are hesitant to take breaks, some do enjoy support from their family and work spheres to take a breather. Anupam Kumar Gupta, who works in management consulting, took a break of 1.5 months to recuperate completely. He said, “I was offered the flexibility to take whatever time I needed. Therapy also helped, which was as normal as seeing a physician for physical ailments.”

Dr. Samir Parikh, a psychiatrist and Director of Fortis National Mental Health Programme, Fortis Healthcare, said, “It’s not so much the generational gaps as the communication gap. Stereotypes come into play here. The right approach is to open yourself and enable better communication.” If you feel constantly pushed and rushed for deadlines you’ll burnout eventually. “Just like cars need servicing, human beings require a lot more care, too. Athletes at the highest level like Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka and Ben Stokes are leading the way by putting their mental health first. Breaks are essential to rejuvenate, prevent burnout and ensure a longer span of success personally and professionally,” he added in a conversation with News18.

Alice Saju, a business operations associate, said that she was physically and mentally tired of fending for herself in a foreign country while doing her masters and was craving to just relax in the comfort of home for a while. “Within two weeks of being home, random people started asking me about my next plan. I started taking up internships only to make people shut up about it. Even though I couldn’t fully savour my short-lived ‘break’ in peace, the desperation to prove to people - who constantly kept asking me about my future - that I could land a job, became inadvertently more important than the need for a proper break. Everyone’s doing something right after what they’re doing now and breaks are not something we were taught is okay to take. If I could barely convince myself to take a break, how would I explain it to others?” asks Alice.

Dr Rupa Murghai, psychologist and Head of Wellness Centre at Munjal University, said that the hustle culture has consumed many of us by eating into me-time, which is very important for mental health. “We are psychologically conditioned to be productive, competitive and competent all the time, leading to burnout, stress, anxiety, and depression. Overwork causes cognitive exhaustion.”

She stressed on the necessity to find time for breaks. “Be kind to yourself physically and mentally. There are very few people who can take this hustle culture without ultimate burnout.”

Some general tips shared by Dr Rupa are -

1. Take multiple breaks.

2. Enjoy weekends, go on short trips.

3. Try physical exercise or a game once a day.

4. Seek an environment change by meeting positive friends/family.

5. Be assertive and don’t let work be spilled all over you always.

6. Stop feeling guilty about taking breaks or else you will be a victim of chronic stress.

7. Seek professional intervention whenever needed.

India has a long way to go in accepting that breaks for mental wellbeing are as normal as taking a vacation. A WHO study estimated that in India, the economic loss due to mental health conditions between 2012-2030 is 1.03 trillion dollars (almost Rs 77 lakh crore), roughly 20 per cent of population will suffer from mental illness by the end of 2020 and that there is a huge shortage of psychiatrists and psychologists for the number of people suffering from mental health issues. Considering the enormity of the situation, the taboo surrounding mental health needs to be tackled head on, not just during Mental Illness Awareness Week but as part of daily conversations, too.

