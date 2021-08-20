World Mosquito Day is celebrated on August 20 in commemoration of the discovery of malaria transmission. In 1897, a British doctor Sir Ronald Ross, who was born in Almora, British India, discovered that infected mosquitoes carried malaria parasites in their digestive tract and they transmitted it to other animals who they bit. Ross was awarded the 1902 Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine for his discovery. After making this discovery, Ross announced that August 20 should be known as World Mosquito Day.

Ross made his Nobel-winning discovery after he dissected the stomach tissue of a mosquito that bit a malaria patient, to find the malaria parasite in there. At the time, Ross was working in Secunderabad, now a city in Telangana, India. Ross showed that female Anopheles infected humans with the malaria parasite.

Now, 124 years later, we know that malaria, with more than 125 different species of malaria parasites, is one of the most ubiquitous diseases in the world and is found in reptiles and birds as well, other than humans. Now we also know that mosquitoes are the deadliest animal known responsible for about 7,50,000 deaths a year. According to the World Health Organisation, children are the most vulnerable group to malaria, accounting for 67% of the deaths.

However, the battle against malaria is ongoing. According to WHO’s 2020 report, India has significantly reduced malaria deaths reaching 77 deaths out of 3,38,494 cases in 2019. These numbers are not good as India is in the top 11 countries burdened by malaria. In 2019, vector-borne diseases — caused by insect bites — killed 489 people in India, as per a 2020 report by the National Vector Borne Disease Control Program.

The battle against parasites dates back to Ross and other doctors that fought and discovered the disease and found treatments. To celebrate the British doctor’s work, the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine organises annual events each year. The day is also observed by the Central for Disease Control in the United States that uses this opportunity to spread awareness about mosquitoes and vector-borne diseases.

