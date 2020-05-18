Toilets, Parasites, Broken Relationships: The Strangest Museums Around the World

Museums serve as shelters to several astonishing and rare specimens. While some showcase the history, others focus in on specific subjects. Among these are many weird museums that display objects one would not usually think of keeping at a museum.

Now, the majority of museums around the world have been closed down, along with other public spaces, in view of containing the spread of the novel coronavirus. However, the weirdness of these museums can be very well comprehended from across the screens.

One can also plan a real visit once these open up again.

1.Museum of Bad Art (MOBA), Somerville, Massachusetts







With the tagline of ‘art too bad to be ignored’, MOBA is the world’s only museum dedicated to the “collection, preservation, exhibition and celebration of bad art in all its forms”.

2.Sulabh International Museum of Toilets, New Delhi, India







The museum displays ancient, medieval and futuristic toilets as used around the globe. It was created by Dr Bindeshwar Pathak, a champion of spreading awareness regarding sanitation.

3.Meguro Parasitological Museum, Tokyo, Japan







This private research facility specializes in parasites of different shapes, colours and sizes. This even houses a turtle’s head and a dolphin’s stomach that have been infested by parasites.





4.Museum of Broken Relationships, Zagreb, Croatia







Present in Zagreb and Los Angeles, this body has specimens donated from heartbroken individuals from all around the world. The exhibits are objects associated with painful or amiable breakups that people have had.





5.The Plastinarium, Guben, Germany







Inaugurated by physician Gunther von Hagens, Plastinarium is a one of its kind museum that preserves and displays bodies and presents viewers with the scope of studying the process of plastination. It is the technique of preserving bodies or parts of it developed by Hagens.



