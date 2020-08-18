World Photography Day 2020: A Look at 10 Viral Photographers from India

A famous saying goes like, ‘a picture is worth a thousand words’, and there is absolutely nothing that can prove this wrong. No amount of words can describe a thing as beautifully as a picture can. To celebrate this beauty and art, August 19 is celebrated as the World Photography Day.

India is a talent hub of several expert and amateur photographers, who put up their lives on risk at times to capture breathtaking clicks. On this World Photography Day, let’s have a look at a few of these artists, who create a canvas with their camera.

1. Rohit Adlakha: If life is a drawing book, Adlakha has been filling it with vibrant colors through his lens. Not just a photo artist, Adlakha is also a photography instructor.

2. The Wanderstruck 5: If you feel sad about missing out visiting beautiful places around the world during the coronavirus pandemic, you can visit this profile by a group of scientists. There is no single picture in their collection which will leave you disappointed.

3. Nitesh Khandelwal: A scientist by profession, Khandelwal’s love and passion for photography has made the camera his best friend. You can find some of nature's best photography on his Instagram page.

4. Mahmudabad: If visiting the lanes of history is what you look forward to, the Instagram page Mahmudabad is the perfect destination to satisfy your wanderlust.

5. Nupur Singh: If you are looking forward to some aesthetic photography just to relax your eyes at all the surrounding beauty, following Nupur Singh’s page will be the right suggestion for you.

6. Kira Issar: If your love of photographic pleasure demands minimalistic presence with maximum impact, Kira Issar’s page is the go-to place for you. She captures the beauty of the world in a unique way.

7. Revati Kulkarni: Some images indeed capture beautiful emotions and moments within them, without a need of the perfect caption to describe what the artist wants to convey. Revati’s click guarantees you the same satisfaction.

8. Vaibhav Mehta: Beauty lies in simplicity and nothing conveys it better than Mehta’s click. A filmmaker by profession, Mehta’s eye for photography is a perfection in itself.

9. Lokesh Dang: If you want to capture and understand the raw beauty behind the everyday life, you should definitely pay a visit to Dang’s page.

10. Siddhartha Joshi: His profile might describe him as a traveler, storyteller and designer, but what defines him the best is his art to hold and click perfect pictures. Visit Joshi’s work on the Instagram page.

World Photography Day originated in 1837 when Frenchman Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore Niepce invented the daguerreotype, a photographic process. On January 9, 1839 the French Academy of Sciences announced its operation and on August 19, 1839 the French government announced the invention as a ‘gift to the world’.