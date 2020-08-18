World Photography Day 2020: A Look at 10 Viral Photographers from India

A famous saying goes like, ‘a picture is worth a thousand words’, and there is absolutely nothing that can prove this wrong. No amount of words can describe a thing as beautifully as a picture can. To celebrate this beauty and art, August 19 is celebrated as the World Photography Day.
India is a talent hub of several expert and amateur photographers, who put up their lives on risk at times to capture breathtaking clicks. On this World Photography Day, let’s have a look at a few of these artists, who create a canvas with their camera.
1. Rohit Adlakha: If life is a drawing book, Adlakha has been filling it with vibrant colors through his lens. Not just a photo artist, Adlakha is also a photography instructor.
Breakfast Time at the famous bird sanctuary of India.
2. The Wanderstruck 5: If you feel sad about missing out visiting beautiful places around the world during the coronavirus pandemic, you can visit this profile by a group of scientists. There is no single picture in their collection which will leave you disappointed.
Window view The act of packing up and picking up our belongings at the break of dawn to move reminded me of a nascent childhood act we all would resort to. That was whenever we found a place hostile we would just pick our playthings and move somewhere much conducive. Upon further thought it hit me how simple that act was yet yielded such great results. Also how important it was to move from situations instead of being stuck there. This move doesn't have to be geographical all the time. It could be as simple as a perceptional or an ideological change. It was the ability to look out from the same window but yet be able to discover newer facets and elements in that same frame.
3. Nitesh Khandelwal: A scientist by profession, Khandelwal’s love and passion for photography has made the camera his best friend. You can find some of nature's best photography on his Instagram page.
On the way to fly!! In frame : Red flycatcher!! Captured at University of Arizona!!
4. Mahmudabad: If visiting the lanes of history is what you look forward to, the Instagram page Mahmudabad is the perfect destination to satisfy your wanderlust.
"How swiftly the strained honey of afternoon light flows into darkness and the closed bud shrugs off its special mystery in order to break into blossom: as if what exists, exists so that it can be lost and become precious" In Passing by Lisel Mueller
5. Nupur Singh: If you are looking forward to some aesthetic photography just to relax your eyes at all the surrounding beauty, following Nupur Singh’s page will be the right suggestion for you.
6. Kira Issar: If your love of photographic pleasure demands minimalistic presence with maximum impact, Kira Issar’s page is the go-to place for you. She captures the beauty of the world in a unique way.
7. Revati Kulkarni: Some images indeed capture beautiful emotions and moments within them, without a need of the perfect caption to describe what the artist wants to convey. Revati’s click guarantees you the same satisfaction.
8. Vaibhav Mehta: Beauty lies in simplicity and nothing conveys it better than Mehta’s click. A filmmaker by profession, Mehta’s eye for photography is a perfection in itself.
There aren't too many better ways to take in the monsoons! While on a monsoon assignment in Udaipur, this was the last shot I took that evening before diving into temptation! That was a few years back and was surely one of the most memorable ablutions as it poured through the evening, quite like today in Mumbai! Not as memorable being stuck on the roads today!!
9. Lokesh Dang: If you want to capture and understand the raw beauty behind the everyday life, you should definitely pay a visit to Dang’s page.
Context.
10. Siddhartha Joshi: His profile might describe him as a traveler, storyteller and designer, but what defines him the best is his art to hold and click perfect pictures. Visit Joshi’s work on the Instagram page.
Waiting to board the next train and go off on an adventure of the lifetime? . Well, frankly no. But I do look forward to small trips close to Mumbai in the coming few months. Maybe I'll just travel alone (as usual) to be safe and keep others safe too... . I also feel that perhaps I am already on an adventure of the lifetime collectively with all of you, sitting at our homes right now. We'll certainly look back at these months in future in a different way than we do now. The idea of a lockdown might even be a bit romanticised, and who knows we might even fondly look back at at this time. . What do you think?
World Photography Day originated in 1837 when Frenchman Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore Niepce invented the daguerreotype, a photographic process. On January 9, 1839 the French Academy of Sciences announced its operation and on August 19, 1839 the French government announced the invention as a ‘gift to the world’.