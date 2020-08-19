World Photography Day 2020: Celebrating the Rich History of Photography

Photographs act as a medium of communication. People can convey important messages via photos without even uttering or writing a word.

Nowadays, the advent of smartphones has helped everyone become photographers without the need to possess any professional camera. Owing to this, we witness beautiful pictures on social media every day.

But photography is not such a recent artform. In fact, it took years to get from days of the daguerreotype to the instant front camera selfies of today.

In order to celebrate the art, craft, science, and history of photography, World Photography Day is observed globally on August 19. This day is commemorated with an aim to encourage people who want to pursue photography as a hobby or career.

History

World Photography Day originated after the invention of the 'daguerreotype'. It is a photographic process developed in 1837 by Frenchmen Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore Niepce.

Two years later, on January 9, 1839, the French Academy of Sciences officially endorsed the daguerreotype. After seven months, the French government on August 19, 1839, announced that the invention of the daguerreotype was a gift to the world.

According to jagranjosh.com, an Australian photographer, named Korske Ara introduced the World Photography Day Project in 2009 and a year later, on August 19, 2010, the first global online gallery of World Photography Day was organised.

How to celebrate World Photography Day

Those who are photographers or who believe that they have clicked some beautiful pictures can submit their photos on the portal of World Photography Day. Your photos may feature on the website.

Besides, people can share their photo collection on social media to show their friends and family members their photography skills. The photos could be of any beautiful place, animal, people, or random clicks from day to day life.