World Photography Day 2021: Here are 10 Influencer-approved Poses for Your Next Click

While we all love to share our clicks on social media, we are often lost when it comes to striking an attractive pose. On World Photography Day, we bring you 10 easy poses you can strike while getting clicked. And who else other than our Instagram Influencers can teach us about it? Here is how some of these influencers pull off these amazing clicks.

One foot out – You can put your weight on one leg while leaning back slightly and put the other foot forward or on the side. Make sure that only the tip of the other foot touches the ground. (Third pic)

45-degree butt out – First, stand at a 45-degree angle to the camera and rest your weight on the right leg. Now, pop your hip to the left and extend the left leg slightly. Point toes towards the ground that will elongate the body.

In Motion – This pose goes very well with traditional attires. Turn around and keep doing something or the other, while the cameraman will take multiple pictures of yours. You can even get yourself clicked while casually taking a stroll.

Armpit air out - While posing, the most difficult thing is to decide the position of your arms. Our Instagram influencers have a solution for you. You can either stick one or both arms up behind or above the head.

Hide your face – Hiding you face while taking mirror selfies is in trend. People strike this pose when they want to flaunt their new phone, super cool phone cover, or when they don’t have any make-up on.

Elongate legs – This hack is widely used by people who are not that lucky in height. While getting yourself clicked, set the camera at a lower angle. This way, you legs will appear to be longer in the photo.

Stretch/Spread up – It’s one of the most common poses and can be opted for whether you are at a beach or home. Slide on your bed, take a side pose (lean on one side) and slightly lift your chest up. Your weight should be on one hand which touches the bed while with the other you can pretend to say something or simply play with your air. Don’t slouch!

Over the shoulder – This pose is all about walking up straight and when somebody calls you just turn your head. The body has to remain straight, just a slight peek over the shoulders.

A squat – If you want to highlight your shoes/sandals or give a bad girl pose, all you have to do is a squat. Not exactly, just pretend doing one.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPQ3pcvjgFP/?utm_medium=copy_link

From above – Get yourself clicked from the top, while you can simply sit on the floor or even lie down. The candid clicks from this angle are stunning. From this angle, you can flaunt your eye make in face close-ups.

