World Photography Day: This Young Travel Photographer Likes to Explore 'Offbeat' Indian Landscapes

There is one thing the photograph must contain, the humanity of the moment: Robert Frank.

The emotion behind these words by the former Swiss photographer has been guiding photographers worldwide. On August 19, we pay homage to the history of this silent art, that captures a moment in time, to leave a trail for the future.

World Photography Day originated in 1837 when Frenchman Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore Niepce invented the daguerreotype, a photographic process. On January 9, 1839 the French Academy of Sciences announced its operation and on August 19, 1839 the French government announced the invention as a ‘gift to the world’.

On this World Photography Day, 22-year-old Tirthankar Ghosh, an aspiring travel photographer, recalls his first memory of holding a camera at the age of 12. Drawing much inspiration from his father, the young artist shares his journey from being an excited kid around a camera to chasing his passion across landscapes.

A recent graduate in Bachelors of Science in Geoinformatics, Tirthankar is fond of travelling and capturing memories of places and people that he finds beautiful and unusual.

"Whenever I get a break from college, I search for offbeat places, and for two years I have been documenting my travel & journey," says Tirthankar, whose art has been featured in NatGeo Yourshot, CNT India and in other national and international photography contests.

When did you realize your interest in photography?

Back in 2009 when I was 12 years old, my father bought his first digital SLR camera before we made a trip to Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh. I remember being so excited to have my hands on the new device. Two days into the trip, I was more proficient in using the camera than my father and went around clicking random pictures of flowers, birds and landscapes. It was only few years later that I realised how this ‘time pass’ has transformed into a passion and there, I guess I had found my calling.

What is the earliest memory you associate with photography?

I remember when I was around five or six years old, I saw my dad’s film camera PENTAX Spotmatic F, and I would go around pretending that I am clicking pictures of people but funnily enough, there was no film loaded in the camera! That moment is worth recollecting as one of my first memories associated with photography.

A photographer whom you treat as an inspiration.

The major knowledge I have gathered about photography is from my old man (father). Even till date, there’s something new he has to teach or show almost every now and then. He's been my inspiration in various aspects of life including photography.

Any recent and specific story you want to share during an interesting capture?

In 2017, when I had travelled to Pushkar Fair, I was wandering around in search of a good frame. Suddenly, I spotted an old shepherd standing with his camels. He seemed so detached from the surroundings, lost in his own trail of thoughts and to have that intense emotion captured in the most expressive way, I took a couple of pictures. Later, one of the photographs turned out to be a game-changer for me and to my utter surprise, it made to the Natgeo Yourshot daily dozen. That was indeed a cloud nine moment for me.

People say photography is a very expensive hobby. Thoughts?

I believe that it's the vision that matters not the gadget. Even a smartphone's camera can create magical and mesmerizing photography.

Where do you see yourself as a photographer five years from now?

I consider myself to be a passionate photographer and not a professional one. So I wish to travel more and explore most of India’s majestic landscapes as a travel photographer over the next few years

What camera do you use?

I use a Canon 60D DSLR camera with lenses - Tamron 17-50 f/2.8, Canon 50mm f/1.8 and Canon 18-135mm.

On the occasion of World Photography Day 2020, a message you'd like to share with the young entrants in the field?

Do not be a blind follower of any trend or a crowd. Be patient and put in efforts and thoughts behind creating your own pictures, which are unique to themselves. And needless to say, be true to your passion.